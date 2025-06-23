Kuwait City, Kuwait – Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arab Open University (AOU) aimed at fortifying cybersecurity resilience, building digital trust, and supporting the sustained evolution of secure digital learning in the region’s education sector.

Headquartered in Kuwait, AOU is a pioneering non-profit institution committed to providing accessible and high-quality blended learning opportunities across the Arab world.

In response to the rising volume and sophistication of cyber threats targeting academic institutions, the agreement sets the foundation for a full-spectrum cybersecurity engagement. The initiative will be powered by GBM’s proprietary COR. platform, delivering a comprehensive suite of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, integration, and cybersecurity consultancy.

As part of the engagement, GBM Kuwait (also known as Khorafi Business Machines - KBM) will provide AOU with 24x7 threat monitoring, threat hunting, digital forensics, and strategic advisory support. Leveraging the vendor-agnostic GBM Shield framework and the AI-powered COR. platform, the university will benefit from deep visibility, predictive analytics, and fast response capabilities to reduce risk exposure and increase operational resilience.

“At Arab Open University, we view cybersecurity not just as a technical necessity, but as a strategic enabler of educational progress,” said Prof. Omar Al-Jarrah, Vice President for Planning and Development and CIO at Arab Open University. “By partnering with GBM, we are investing in the safety and integrity of our digital infrastructure, empowering our faculty and students with the confidence to teach, learn, and collaborate without disruption. This collaboration reinforces our role as a future-ready institution committed to delivering secure, high-quality education across Kuwait and the wider region.”

Established in 2002, AOU Kuwait serves as a central hub for more than nine Arab countries, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fields like Business Administration, Information Technology and Computing, English Language and Literature, and Education, in partnership with the Open University in the United Kingdom.

Through this collaboration, AOU demonstrates a forward-thinking commitment to protecting its digital ecosystem while enhancing student and faculty experiences through secure, uninterrupted access to digital education platforms. The partnership also represents GBM’s expanding leadership in securing educational environments and reinforces its position as the cybersecurity partner of choice for public sector institutions in Kuwait and across the region.

“The education sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and with it comes a heightened responsibility to safeguard sensitive academic and personal data. Academic institutions must take proactive steps to protect their people, platforms, and intellectual capital. Leveraging our deep local expertise and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, we are proud to support AOU in building a secure, trusted digital learning environment that enables innovation and academic excellence. Our partnership with the university reflects our shared commitment to securing the digital foundation and embedding robust, proactive cybersecurity into the heart of modern education,” said Wassim Seliman, General Manager of GBM Kuwait.

As regional education systems accelerate their digital agendas, this initiative highlights how an intelligent, layered cybersecurity framework can not only defend against modern cyber threats but also unlock more engaging and secure digital classroom experiences to deliver world-class education for the region’s future generations.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 35 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region’s broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer’s specific, complex and diverse business needs.

Some of our strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM as their sole distributor throughout the GCC (excluding Saudi Arabia and selected IBM product and services), Cisco as a Gold Partner (the highest level of certification at Cisco), and VMware as a Premier Partner (the highest partner status within VMware).

About Arab Open University (AOU)

The Arab Open University (AOU) is a pioneering non-profit higher education institution established in 2000 through the visionary initiative of the late HRH Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. With its headquarters in Kuwait and branches in eight Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Sudan, and Kuwait, AOU is committed to expanding access to quality education across the Arab world.

AOU delivers accredited undergraduate and graduate programs through a blended learning model that combines online and in-person instruction—offering flexibility and inclusivity for students of diverse backgrounds. The university partners with the UK Open University to ensure international academic standards and continuous program development.

With over 60,000 students and a broad academic portfolio across disciplines such as Business, Computer Studies, Education, Language Studies, Media, and Law, AOU is shaping the future of higher education in the region. The university remains dedicated to empowering individuals, fostering innovation, and contributing to the sustainable development of Arab societies.