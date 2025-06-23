BOSTON – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has unveiled its first national biotech accelerator program at the BIO International Convention 2025 in Boston, marking a major step in the Kingdom’s efforts to drive innovation and foster global collaboration in the life sciences sector.

Developed in partnership with US-based BioLabs, the program aims to support emerging Saudi biotech startups by providing access to advanced laboratories, expert mentorship, and international research networks. The initiative is the first BioLabs collaboration in the Middle East and will run over a seven-month period, offering structured tracks to help startups scale and commercialize cutting-edge solutions.

The program aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Biotechnology Strategy, which seek to position the Kingdom as a regional leader in biotech innovation, enhance health outcomes, and diversify the economy through knowledge-based sectors.

By launching the accelerator at one of the world’s most influential biotech gatherings, Saudi Arabia is signaling its commitment to becoming a hub for biotechnology research, talent development, and investment.

The initiative also supports the broader Health Sector Transformation Program, which is focused on modernizing healthcare services and promoting the development of high-impact technologies across the Kingdom.