Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s only dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled airport-to-airport services across the Global South, has announced the launch of its new scheduled services from Dubai World Central (DWC) to Kuwait International Airport (KWI) and Bahrain International Airport (BAH).

Starting this month, the cargo airline will operate the route, connecting these two key regional hubs with DWC. The expansion marks another milestone in SolitAir’s mission to connect high-yield trade routes across the Global South, offering reliable and efficient logistics solutions for freight forwarders, integrator airlines and e-commerce platforms across the Middle East (including Iraq and Turkey), as well as Africa, the Indian Subcontinent and Central Asia.

To support this expansion, SolitAir has appointed Al Hayat International for Air Shipping as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Kuwait and International Agencies Co Ltd (Intercol) as its GSA in Bahrain. Both partners bring strong local expertise, customer-centric service teams and a proven track record in air freight operations.

Commenting on the strategic importance of the expansion, Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO of SolitAir, said: “The launch of our scheduled services to Kuwait and Bahrain marks a significant milestone in SolitAir’s growth journey. These high-yield trade routes are crucial to our strategy of connecting Dubai with key hubs across the Global South, addressing the growing demand for efficient and reliable air cargo solutions. With our expanded fleet and the appointment of strong GSA partners in Al Hayat International and Intercol, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers in these markets.”

Talal Al Jeri, CEO of Al Jeri Holdings and Owner of Al Hayat International for Air Shipping, the GSA for SolitAir in Kuwait, said: “We are delighted to partner with SolitAir. Their commitment to speed, reliability and specialized cargo solutions aligns perfectly with the needs of the Kuwaiti market. This partnership will create new opportunities for Kuwaiti businesses to transport goods quickly and efficiently. Our experienced team is ready to represent SolitAir and provide exceptional service to our customers.”

Abdul Rahman Ali Alwazzan, Director of International Agencies (Intercol), added:

“Intercol is excited to bring SolitAir’s unique offerings to Bahrain. With their advanced logistics solutions and regional focus, we believe SolitAir will play a vital role in strengthening Bahrain’s connectivity to key markets across the Global South.”

With the addition of Kuwait and Bahrain, SolitAir continues to expand its scheduled and chartered network, which already includes scheduled flights to Riyadh (RUH), Dhaka (DAC), Hong Kong (HKG), Mumbai (BOM), Chennai (MAA), Karachi (KHI) and Istanbul (IST) in addition to charter services to Erbil (EBL).

The Dubai-based cargo airline recently received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the region’s logistics sector.

SolitAir currently operates a fleet of five Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters. The cargo airline plans to add three to five more aircraft by the end of 2025, with the aim of expanding to 20 aircraft by 2027. This fleet expansion supports the airline’s growth from its state-of-the-art, 220,000-square-foot logistics facility at DWC.

The cargo airline’s fleet is designed to handle a variety of specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce shipments and hazardous materials, ensuring that each shipment reaches its destination securely and on time.

About SolitAir

Dubai World Central (DWC)-headquartered SolitAir is the UAE's only dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrator airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses. Thanks to its agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced B2B, middle mile business model, SolitAir ensures the swift, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods and products. As a complementary partner to the global supply chain ecosystem, SolitAir bridges critical connections and delivers tailored speed-to-market solutions.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to high yield Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Sub-Continent and Central Asia while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Hamdi is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.