Dubai, UAE – The former MAN Energy Solutions is now operating under the new name of Everllence as it continues writing a new chapter committed to global decarbonisation and sustainable energy solutions. The new identity reflects the company's evolution from traditional engine manufacturing to a provider of integrated sustainability solutions for hard to abate industries such as shipping, energy, and industry, with a particular focus on the GCC.

Already a key partner invested in the GCC for more than 50 years, Everllence launches with the aim to deepen its support of heavy industry-centred GCC nations in their ambitious and world-leading energy transition journeys.

Gaby Hanna, Senior Vice President Head of Region Middle East and Africa / Managing Director Everllence, said: “As we rebrand to Everllence and are driven by our bold purpose of ‘moving big things to zero’, the Gulf – traditionally built on ‘hard-to-abate’ industries - is a key priority area for us. With our decarbonisation solutions – from carbon capture and storage to climate-neutral shipping - we have exciting ambitions to be a regional partner. We can’t shy away from challenges but must commit to reducing the emissions that are difficult to avoid”.

Across the region, Everllence is already implementing tailored solutions that align with national decarbonisation goals without compromising industrial productivity. These include:

In the UAE, supplying advanced technology to what will be one of the largest carbon capture projects in MENA, located in Abu Dhabi. Everllence powers industrial zones, LNG operations, and critical port infrastructure, providing technology to key entities like ADNOC and DEWA.

UAE is home to one of the biggest service hubs for the repair and maintenance of ships within Everllence and a new marine training center for partners to learn about the technology.

In Oman, Everllence enhances oil and gas efficiency while developing green hydrogen opportunities in Duqm.

Qatar's energy sector utilizes Everllence's gas turbines and compressor systems for LNG expansion projects, including Qatar Energy's major developments.

Saudi Arabia leverages the company's solutions for critical infrastructure, including King Abdullah Port and Vision 2030 initiatives like The Red Sea Project.

Advancing regional sustainability through green hydrogen pilots in Egypt's with TAQA Power

Providing reliable power solutions to industrial facilities in Iraq (e.g., drink can, cement, freshwater treatment plants) with engines and power plants.

In Kuwait, Everllence offers sustainable and efficient marine, energy, and industrial solutions, including power generation, industrial processes, and marine propulsion, along with comprehensive services.

Other leading Everllence innovations addressing energy-intensive emissions include marine and power-plant engines, climate-neutral fuels, heat pumps decarbonising the heat supply of cities and industrial plants, carbon capture and storage for safe removal of industry CO2 emissions. Everllence is also a manufacturer of electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen and part of the global hydrogen ramp-up through its subsidiary, ‘Quest One’.

As a name, ‘Everllence’ combines ‘ever’ and ‘excellence’ to express more than 250 years of industrial history with many ‘first-evers’ including the first diesel engine to one of the first wind turbines, and ‘excellence’ demonstrating an ongoing commitment to the highest of standards. Everllence remains part of the Volkswagen Group, and the company’s product and service portfolio also remains unchanged.

About Everllence:

Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) is a leading provider of propulsion, decarbonization and efficiency solutions for shipping, the energy economy and industry. True to our motto – ‘Moving big things to zero’ – we help key industries in the global economy to reduce hard-to-abate emissions. Our technologies have a measurable impact on the success of the global energy transition.

Headquartered in Germany, Everllence employs some 15,000 people at over 140 sites globally. Our after-sales brand, Everllence PrimeServ, also supports our customers through its worldwide service-center network.