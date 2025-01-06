Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – E-FILL, Saudi Arabia’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, is expanding its footprint by opening multiple new fast-charging stations across the Kingdom. As part of its mission to support the transition to a greener, more sustainable future, E-FILL continues to lead the way in providing accessible, fast, and reliable charging solutions for electric vehicle owners.

Since its establishment, E-FILL has been at the forefront of revolutionizing Saudi Arabia’s EV infrastructure, and its recent expansion is a significant step in accelerating the adoption of electric mobility. The newly launched stations are strategically located in key cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, making it easier for EV drivers to charge their vehicles while on the move.

Fast and Efficient Charging Network

Each of the new E-FILL stations is equipped with state-of-the-art DC fast chargers, which can charge most electric vehicles to 80% in under 30 minutes, enabling drivers to get back on the road quickly. These stations are designed to serve all major EV brands and provide a seamless, user-friendly experience for customers.

In addition to the fast chargers, E-FILL is integrating its cutting-edge technology to enhance the charging experience. The E-FILL mobile app, available on both iOS and Android, allows users to easily locate nearby charging stations, check real-time availability, and make payments directly from their smartphones.

Commitment to Vision 2030

The expansion of the fast-charging network aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to reduce the Kingdom’s carbon footprint and promote the use of sustainable energy. E-FILL’s rapid expansion of EV charging stations is a direct response to the growing demand for electric vehicles and the need for a comprehensive charging infrastructure to support this demand.

“We are proud to play a key role in Saudi Arabia’s shift toward sustainable transportation,” said Mohammed Almusawa, CEO of ASX E-Mobility, the parent company of E-FILL. “By expanding our fast-charging network, we are making it more convenient and accessible for drivers to adopt electric vehicles, helping to reduce the Kingdom’s carbon emissions and contribute to a cleaner environment.”

A Vision for the Future

E-FILL’s future plans include continued expansion across Saudi Arabia, with more than 100 new fast-charging stations planned over the next few years. This growth will further solidify E-FILL’s position as a market leader and ensure that electric vehicle owners have access to a comprehensive and reliable charging network, no matter where they are in the Kingdom.

About E-FILL

E-FILL is one of the leading electric vehicle (EV) public charging network companies in Saudi Arabia, operating under ASX E-Mobility. The company specializes in providing fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles and is committed to expanding its network to support the growing demand for EVs across the Kingdom. With partnerships with major automotive brands and energy providers, E-FILL is driving the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia and contributing to the country’s Vision 2030 goals.

