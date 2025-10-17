Dubai, UAE: At GITEX Global 2025, e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group, e&, unveiled a human-centred approach to customer experience that blends intelligent and emotionally aware AI with real-world service delivery. As part of its strategic evolution from a traditional telco to a customer-focused technology leader, e& showcased a suite of innovations designed to make every interaction simpler, faster and more personal, setting a clear path to better service in the digital era.

The immersive experience brought multiple capabilities together into one journey. A next-generation virtual agent handled natural, emotionally intelligent conversations, giving customers a more human and intuitive support experience. AI-driven orchestration tailored each touchpoint to individual preferences and needs, often anticipating them before the customer identified them. Real-time insights helped field teams work smarter and resolve issues faster, while an end-to-end, AI-enabled support stack identified and addressed problems early, keeping services running smoothly.

This people-first approach shows how human-AI collaboration can heighten the warmth and clarity of every interaction, not just automate it. By embedding empathy into digital experiences, ensuring customer engagements remain warm, intuitive, and personalised, e& UAE is setting a new benchmark for delight and trust in the telecom sector.

“At e& UAE, customer focus is not a slogan, it guides how we build and deliver every service,” said Chris Lipman, Chief Customer Experience Officer, e& UAE. “We use advanced technology to create tangible value that customers can feel in everyday moments. The goal is simple. Experiences should be meaningful, proactive and emotionally aware, so getting help or discovering something new feels effortless.”

To bring this vision to life, e& UAE is rolling out initiatives that anticipate needs, personalise offers in real time and prevent issues before they affect availability. The outcome is higher satisfaction and loyalty, and a reimagined model for how telecom services engage with customers in the UAE and beyond.