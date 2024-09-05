Dubai: e& UAE has announced the grand opening of its second AI-powered autonomous store, EASE (e& Autonomous Store Experience), at Dubai Mall. Following the success of its first AI-powered telecom store, a world first launched in 2023 at the Al Kifaf building, e& UAE continues to pioneer the future of retail with this innovative concept, which offers an effortless shopping journey with no wait times.

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer, e&, said: “We’re expanding the EASE concept and making it more accessible to people by launching in Dubai Mall. EASE is more than a store; it's a glimpse into the future of shopping, where innovation meets customer experience as we're blurring the lines between the digital and the physical, creating a shopping journey that is frictionless, intuitive, and totally personalised.”

Setting new standards in customer experience, the second EASE store, powered by state-of-the-art AI technology, machine learning, smart shelves, robotics, smart dispensing and trade-in machines, offers a unique and seamless shopping experience. It comes with even more advanced features, such as FastPass and visitor line activation via biometrics or the e& UAE app allowing customers to enter the store, explore, pre-authorise payments on the app and purchase a wide variety of products and services, including mobile and fixed-line products, accessories, handsets, devices, and trade-ins. Upon completing their shopping, customers can use an easy self-service check-out and exit the store at their convenience. Additionally, the facial recognition feature is streamlined with the visitor line purchase journey.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, said: We are transforming the future of retail by leveraging AI and advanced technology to elevate the customer experience like never before. Our EASE store in Dubai Mall is a bold statement of intent: that AI and cutting-edge technology can elevate the shopping experience to unprecedented heights. With AI-driven insights and a customer-centric approach, we are digitally transforming retail and simplifying our customers’ journey.”

To enhance payment options, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are now supported on the e& UAE app. Furthermore, customers can conveniently purchase items and opt for delivery to their preferred location through the self-assisted station (SAS).

Located in the world’s most visited mall, the EASE store represents the convergence of AI and the future of retail. EASE can be found on the second floor of Dubai Mall.

