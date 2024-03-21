Abu Dhabi – e& UAE, the telecom arm of e&, and Corning Incorporated, a global leader in optical-communications innovation, have collaborated to introduce Fibre-to-the-Yacht (FTTY) connectivity at Yas Marina. The collaboration seamlessly integrates e& UAE’s advanced solutions with Corning's cutting-edge pre-terminated fibre optic cables, bringing transformative connectivity to the water’s edge.

With the introduction of e& UAE's FTTY solution, 138 yachts were connected with Corning’s fibre optic cables. Yacht owners at Yas Marina can now enjoy a next-generation digital experience, offering exceptional speed, unparalleled reliability, and seamless online connectivity for work, entertainment, and communication. This initiative aligns with e& UAE’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to its customers wherever they are located.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Senior Vice President, Access Network Development, e& UAE, said: “We are excited about the successful implementation of FTTY services that seamlessly combines speed, reliability and innovation ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for yachts at the Marina. As we embark on this new era of maritime communication, we’re excited to collaborate with Corning to bring enhanced digital experiences to all the yacht owners at Yas Marina.”

Corning's state-of-the-art pre-terminated solution has streamlined the deployment process, enabling e& UAE to offer a reliable and high-speed internet connection to yacht owners. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to efficiency and excellence.

Tadeu Viana, Vice President, Sales EMEA, Carrier Networks, at Corning said: “We are pleased that e& UAE introduced this transformative FTTY service at Yas Marina, utilising Corning's advanced pre-terminated fibre optic solution. Corning is working with our customers around the globe to bring the benefits of high-speed fibre connectivity to more and more people. It’s remarkable to see all the places fibre is going – on land and water. This collaboration marks a noteworthy milestone, as it enables access to reliable connectivity at any time for the Marina community.”

The collaboration between e& UAE and Corning underscores a dedication to future-proofing the network infrastructure, ensuring that emerging digital needs are catered for, and customers benefit from being at the forefront of technological advancements.

About e& UAE

E& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

E& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.