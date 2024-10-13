Dubai: -e& UAE, the telecommunication arm of e& announced a groundbreaking achievement ahead of GITEX Global 2024 with the fastest aggregated 5G-Advanced Speed of 62Gbps, making UAE residents the first to experience landmark speeds globally.

Utilising cutting-edge hardware and sophisticated algorithms like MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output), e& UAE successfully aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and low-band over simplified architecture, reaching a new record speed of 62 Gbps. This achievement marks e& UAE's collective efforts in driving progress to create a better tomorrow, transforming industries and stimulating creativity with no delay in this fast-paced information driven age. In the digital transformation era, this accomplishment will pave the way for technology innovations that will make a difference across sectors, not only within the UAE but also across the globe.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology & Information Officer, e& UAE said: “We are thrilled to announce e& UAE's achievement of the world's fastest 5G-Advanced network speed. With the target of 10Giga nation, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of technology, empower innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy.”

The backbone of this endeavor lies in e& UAE's advanced network, ensuring stable performance at every step. But the innovation doesn't stop there - e& UAE is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver seamless and personalised experiences to every customer. Moreover, AI technologies will spearhead intelligent energy-saving initiatives, driving environmental responsibility and technological excellence to new heights.

Aligned with the UAE's ambitious digital agenda, e& UAE's relentless investment in its network and technologies underscores its commitment to delivering premium digital services. e& UAE has one of the largest 5G-Advanced ready network. "By adopting the latest 5G-Advanced solutions, we are not only delivering unparalleled experiences to individuals and organisations today but also paving the way for ultra-high download speeds in the future, amplifying their overall experience," added Murshed.

This achievement solidifies e& UAE's position as a trailblazer in the telecommunications industry, reaffirming its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering connectivity solutions for the digital age. It also aligns with the company's mission to contribute to the UAE's leadership efforts in technological innovation, thus establishing the nation as a hub for innovation, connectivity, and digital progress.

