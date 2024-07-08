Abu Dhabi: e& UAE has successfully deployed 50G PON (50-Gigabit-capable passive optical networks) technology in live network.

50G PON technology represents a significant leap from the previous GPON and XGS-PON technologies, which have been fundamental in delivering broadband services globally. It aims to increase internet speeds up to 50 Gigabits per second (Gbps) substantially, enabling faster streaming of high-definition videos, quicker downloads and uploads, and a more responsive online experience. Furthermore, it supports the growing number of smart devices at homes, from smart TVs to connected appliances, ensuring everything runs smoothly without interruptions.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Senior Vice President Access Network Development, e& UAE, said, "At e&, we are committed to evolving and meeting the ever-growing demands for faster, more reliable, and widespread connectivity. With the deployment of 50G PON technology, we are leading the charge in transforming our network infrastructure and being future ready."

e& UAE’s deployment of 50G PON is among the pioneering initiatives globally, reflecting the UAE’s leading position in telecommunications and connectivity. While most markets are still in the process of rolling out 10G PON technology or are in the early stages of adopting 50G PON, this live network deployment positions the country with a significant lead.

“As we transition into an era of hyper-connectivity and digital transformation, 50G PON technology is beyond an upgrade—it's a revolution. It redefines the possibilities of fibre optic communication, paving the way for ultra-high-speed internet access across all sectors and industries. This advancement positions us at the forefront of global innovation, ready to unlock the future of connectivity,” added Bin Shakar.

50G PON technology brings a wide array of benefits. For consumers, it means seamless streaming of high-resolution content, faster downloads and uploads, and a more responsive online experience. Additionally, businesses will benefit from quicker data transfers, enhanced cloud-based applications, and robust support for bandwidth-intensive operations like video conferencing, remote collaboration, and data backups.

