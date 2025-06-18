Dubai – e& Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS), the international wholesale arm of e&, has secured its status as a global powerhouse in the telecom wholesale space—not only through its continued strategic expansion and advanced service portfolio, but also with a major triple win at the 12th Annual Global Carrier Community Meeting (GCCM) Europe 2025 Awards.

e& C&WS was honoured as Best Global Voice & SMS Service Provider, Best Regional Voice & SMS Operator of the Year and Best Global Mobile Operator of the Year. These awards mark a significant milestone in the company’s evolution from regional to global leader in telecom excellence. They reflect e&’s ability to deliver secure, scalable, and high-quality connectivity solutions across international markets.

“This triple win is a reflection of our global vision, relentless focus on innovation, and commitment to delivering secure, scalable and high-quality connectivity solutions,” said Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&. “We are honoured to be recognised by our industry peers and remain dedicated to shaping the future of global connectivity through trusted partnerships and transformative technologies.”

Operating across 38 countries and strengthened by the strategic acquisition of PPF Group in Central and Eastern Europe, e& continues to build the future of global connectivity. Its investments in subsea cable systems, edge data centres, and AI-powered digital infrastructure are enabling intelligent, high-performance services across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Hosted by Carrier Community, the GCCM Europe Awards recognise innovation, impact, and leadership across the international telecom ecosystem. This year’s recognition reaffirms e&’s transformation into a global technology enabler—powering digital economies and supporting the infrastructure backbone of tomorrow.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com