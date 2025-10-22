Dubai, UAE – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with One Punch Solutions to design next-generation AI-powered customer support experiences that effortlessly blend human empathy with machine intelligence.

This partnership is not just about developing AI-powered virtual assistant use cases. Driven by an obsession with offering a superior customer experience, it is about dissolving the boundaries between machine and human interaction. By integrating an emotionally intelligent conversational AI solution into e& UAE’s customer care ecosystem, the two companies aim to deliver experiences that feel natural, intuitive, and deeply personal.

“At e& UAE, we’re using AI not just to automate, but to replicate the warmth and empathy of human interaction,” said Chris Lipman, Chief Customer Experience Officer at e& UAE. “Our partnership with One Punch is about delivering customer support that feels natural and emotionally aware, because when technology speaks like a human, people feel truly heard. The outcome we’re focused on is simple: faster resolutions and higher satisfaction across the channels our customers use every day.”

The joint initiative will focus on embedding AI across e& UAE’s customer care channels, with a design philosophy that prioritises empathy, cultural sensitivity, and operational excellence. Customers will engage with AI that not only understands their needs, but mirrors human tone and emotional depth, creating a support experience that feels indistinguishable from speaking to a live agent.

"Customers want conversations that are real and trustworthy. Our AI agents connect with empathy and deliver accurate solutions in real time. And we’re proud to support e& UAE in their journey to set new standards for customer experience,” said Vaha Malsk, Founder & CEO of One Punch Solutions.

This MoU highlights e& UAE’s relentless focus on customer obsession and innovation, ensuring every interaction builds trust, deepens loyalty, and enhances the customer experience by applying technology thoughtfully and always with the customer’s needs at the centre.