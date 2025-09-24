OneCloud, built on Oracle Alloy and operated and managed by e& enterprise, will deliver over 200 Cloud and AI services hosted entirely in the UAE, combining global innovation with local sovereignty to accelerate the nation’s AI-driven future

Dubai, UAE – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&, plans to launch the next generation of OneCloud, a UAE-sovereign hyperscale cloud platform powered by Oracle Alloy that brings more than 200 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to organisations that must keep data in-country and meet strict regulatory requirements.

Delivered from its UAE data centres for low-latency performance and high availability, OneCloud offers a sovereign hyperscale cloud platform with AI-ready infrastructure that provides data residency, transparent SLAs, and usage-based pricing - backed by e& enterprise’s cloud advisory, migration, and 24/7 managed services.

As the UAE positions itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital innovation, sovereignty has become a cornerstone of national strategy. Government entities, regulated sectors, and application builders require cloud platforms that not only unlock the scale of AI and advanced digital services but also guarantee that data remains securely within the country.

Building on e& enterprise’s cloud credentials, OneCloud enables customers to adopt cloud and AI services at scale while ensuring that all infrastructure, data and operations are managed locally, to meet stringent cloud regulatory and sovereignty requirements. With an integrated stack across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, combined with built-in AI and Gen AI services, OneCloud helps customers in the government and regulated sectors to confidently migrate, modernise, build, and scale their entire IT portfolio in a fully sovereign environment.

Khalid Murshed, CEO of e& enterprise, said: “With OneCloud powered by Oracle Alloy, we are establishing a sovereign cloud fabric for the UAE’s digital economy. It brings the breadth of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) together with local governance and the expertise of e& enterprise, enabling leaders to scale artificial intelligence (AI), modern applications and data-led services at home. This is about accelerating innovation, strengthening trust and giving every organisation —from public institutions to industry leaders — the confidence to grow on UAE soil.”

“The technology landscape is changing dramatically due to the growing importance of data sovereignty and localisation, which has become a critical consideration for public and private sector cloud and AI deployments in the UAE and beyond,” said Richard Smith, Executive Vice President and General Manager, EMEA Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle. “Oracle Alloy is a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners like e& to become cloud providers and offer a full range of cloud and AI services to expand their businesses while meeting local regulatory and compliance requirements.”

The new OneCloud enables customers to accelerate their Cloud and AI transformation with access to:

Sovereign Hyperscale Cloud Platform: Hosted in e& enterprise data centres in the UAE with built-in compliance, security, and data residency, ensuring sovereignty for government and regulated industries.

Full Oracle Cloud Services, Locally Delivered: Tap into 200+ Oracle Cloud and AI services in the UAE with in-country residency and sovereign control.

Trusted Local Expertise: e& enterprise provides a single point of contact for support, billing, cloud advisory services and managed services, simplifying operations and improving business outcomes.

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Flexibility: e& enterprise enables seamless integration of OneCloud with private cloud, hyperscale clouds and colocation to design the right cloud model for your business requirements.

Securely Connected Cloud: e& enterprise delivers complete cloud solutions with advanced connectivity and robust security solutions ensuring resilience and reliability for mission-critical workload.

The next-generation OneCloud sovereign hyperscale platform will be available early next year to government organisations, regulated industries, and enterprises across the UAE, empowering them to accelerate AI and digital innovation with full confidence in sovereignty.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com.