Offers executives hybrid learning model and flexibility

Dubai – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, has entered into a 3-year long partnership with Emeritus to develop an AI training programme to empower Chief AI Officers and other C-suite to mid-senior level executives with AI leadership, strategic and practical skills to drive digital transformation within their organisations.

Through practical applications and real-world case studies, the programme will help executives address AI-related knowledge gaps, complexity of AI integration, all while enabling them to adapt to the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Amit Gupta, Vice President, Data & AI, e& enterprise, said: “With this partnership with Emeritus, we’re creating a transformative learning experience focused on building an AI-savvy leadership community that’s equipped to turn AI potential into real-world impact. As AI continues to reshape industries and redefine business strategies, executives need more than a foundational understanding—they need a practical, adaptable toolkit to drive AI initiatives responsibly and effectively. By integrating real-world applications, this programme is designed to advance AI proficiency among leaders and empower them to lead AI-driven transformation that balances innovation with ethics and sustainability, creating value that reaches far beyond the boardroom and inspiring change within their industries and communities.”

At Emeritus, we understand the unique challenges faced by senior executives in today’s fast-paced business environment,” said Adey Zaghab, Executive Vice President, META Region, Emeritus. “Our new AI programme is a transformative opportunity for senior executives aiming to step into the pivotal role of Chief AI Officer. By partnering with renowned institutions such as Northwestern Kellogg and other prestigious global Business Schools, we are providing a robust, blended learning experience that empowers executives to lead AI initiatives with confidence and expertise and spearhead AI-driven transformations within their organizations.”

The programme offers a blended learning approach, combining in-person sessions with live virtual components. Participants will engage in interactive webinars and peer networking sessions, providing them with valuable opportunities for hands-on learning and direct interaction with industry experts and fellow executives, fostering collaboration and shared learning. With a structured curriculum, the programme will delve into advanced AI concepts, technical foundations, governance frameworks, and ethical considerations, equipping participants with comprehensive knowledge to lead AI-driven initiatives.

Using Emeritus’ advanced Learning Management Systems (LMS), the AI training programme will track progress and provide flexible learning pathways. Thus, allowing busy executives to pursue their education at a pace that aligns with their demanding schedules. Executives will have access to practical insights into industry-specific AI applications across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and telecommunications. Real-world examples, drawn from both e& enterprise and other leading businesses, will enable participants to directly apply AI strategies to their own organisational initiatives.

With Emeritus extensive global reach, offering educational programmes in over 80 countries in partnership with 80+ top-tier Business Schools and universities, alongside e& enterprise’s strong regional presence, the programme is set to attract participants from both local and regional markets.

In the UAE, this initiative aligns with the nation's AI strategy, which aims to position the country as a leader in AI by 2031. By equipping executives with advanced AI skills, the programme will help create a pipeline of AI experts across industries, driving AI deployment that enhances business competitiveness and contributes to overall economic development.

Additionally, as AI adoption increases, it can play a critical role in achieving sustainability goals. AI has the potential to optimise operations by reducing energy consumption in data centres, streamlining supply chains, and improving resource management. By training leaders to implement AI-driven efficiencies, the programme will indirectly support the UAE’s sustainability objectives, such as reducing carbon footprints and promoting greener business practices.

