Abu Dhabi: e& today announced that it is joining the Green Digital Action initiative convened by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) with over 40 partners, marking another step towards e&'s strategy to achieve net-zero targets and support efforts aimed at a sustainable future. The new commitment bolsters e&'s efforts to being a part of the search for real-time solutions to combat climate change.The Green Digital Action, launched at COP28, focuses on decarbonising the ICT sector and emphasises digital technologies' crucial role in solving the climate crisis. It aims to enhance collaboration, fast-track industry-wide commitments, and place digital solutions at the forefront of climate action.

e& is already aligning itself with the commitments proposed by the initiative, notably by setting science-based targets validated by the SBTi and aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory. The Group also shares data on all Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, contributes to an ICT sector database of emission factors for products and services as part of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and participates in ITU-led working groups.

Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer, e&, said: “Our commitment to the Green Digital Action track marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future. This perfectly aligns with our strategy to integrate sustainability across all operations and brings us closer to our net-zero ambitions. By collaborating with global governments and industry leaders, e& is taking a leadership role in leveraging digital innovation for climate action and driving positive change on a global scale.”

The ‘Principal Technology Partner’ for COP 28’s recent announcements underscore its dedication to sustainability. e& has committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its operations (Scope 1 and 2) in all markets by 2040, building on its previous commitment to net-zero emissions in UAE operations by 2030. e& also announced a Group-wide reduction target of 43 per cent for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25 per cent reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030.

e& is implementing several sustainability initiatives through its specialist business vertical e& enterprise, which provides digital solutions and technologies that support the decarbonisation of numerous carbon-intensive industries. e& also took initial steps to deploy the first net-zero 5G Massive MIMO site in the MENA region through its legacy telecom arm, etisalat by e&.

Lung added: “Our journey to a sustainable future is defined by decisive actions and strategic partnerships as well as the recent launch of the Group’s Sustainable Finance Framework, involving the signing of a sustainable loan of AED366 million, aligning with our commitments at COP28, towards financing sustainable projects and driving positive community impact, and climate transition in the technology sector.”

Additionally, e& has joined the World Economic Forum's EDISON Alliance, pledging to contribute significantly to the mission by striving to improve the lives of 30 million individuals through enhanced network access, financial services, and technology education by 2025.

These initiatives and commitments demonstrate e&'s dedication to integrating sustainability and environmental responsibility into every aspect of its operations, reflecting its commitment to a sustainable and inclusive digital future.

