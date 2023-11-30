Optional four-day workweek pilot gives e& employees, flexibility encouraging greater productivity and work-life balance

Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& has piloted a four-day workweek for employees across three departments in the UAE, becoming the first technology company to embrace a global call for workplace flexibility.

Recognising that employee engagement and well-being are directly linked to productivity and innovation, e& launched this pilot to continue to be at the forefront of future workplace policies and models.

By fostering an environment where employees feel valued, have opportunities for growth, and are empowered to balance their work and personal lives, e& aims to lead the way on workplace innovations not only in the technology sector, but also in the wider business landscape of the region.

Dena Almansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&, said: “We are thrilled to pilot this initiative. Just as we continuously innovate in our products and services, we also recognise the need to modernise workplace strategies. What may have worked in the past may not be suitable for the future.

“Therefore, it is crucial to challenge norms, learn through experimentation, and adapt our work policies to create a more efficient, productive, and fulfilling environment for our teams and businesses to thrive.”

e& employees who opt-in to the pilot will be entitled to a three-day weekend from Friday to Sunday. The company already operates a hybrid workplace with employees working remotely a couple of days a week. One of those days being Fridays, or as the e& team calls it “Green Fridays” to focus on sustainability by reducing energy consumption in offices and carbon emissions through transportation. Based on research published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the new workweek model has proven to improve employee well-being, increase productivity and significantly contribute to the environment by reducing commuting time and the associated carbon emissions.

Almansoori added: “We believe that by putting the well-being of our employees first, we are laying the foundations for a more sustainable future. Also, by reducing travel times and minimising resource consumption, we are reflecting the UAE's ambition to well-being and sustainability, while supporting e&’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions in scope 1 and 2 by 2030.”

The introduction of the pilot is in line with the UAE Federal Government's recent announcement encouraging a four-day workweek for government employees. It reflects the successful results seen in Sharjah, which reported a 90 per cent increase in job performance, happiness and mental health following the introduction of the four-day workweek in Sharjah in 2022.

It is employee-centric initiatives such as this that have helped e& win accolades including the ‘Best Employer Brand’ in MENA region and ‘Employer of the Year’ in Private/Public Sector’ by Global Brand Awards and GCC Gov HR, respectively. These awards are a true testament to e&’s efforts in creating a work environment where everyone can thrive.

