Unveiled at GITEX Global 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding between e& and Space42 will advance hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity for 5G services

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with a global reach, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE, flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, at GITEX Global 2025 to explore collaboration in Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity. The partnership leverages Equatys, a D2D venture between Space42 and Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) designed to enable seamless 5.5G connectivity across satellite and terrestrial networks. This collaboration supports both companies’ ambitions to expand D2D connectivity beyond traditional infrastructure and enhances the UAE’s leadership in advanced digital and space-enabled communications.

Announced in September 2025, Equatys aims to bridge connectivity gaps through a 3GPP Release 17+ Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) framework. Supporting more than 100 MHz of harmonized global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum, it will enable standard smartphones and IoT devices to connect directly to satellites, extending seamless 5.5G access across more than 180 markets worldwide.

Scope of Collaboration

Under the MoU, e& and Space42 will pursue collaboration across technical, commercial, regulatory, and strategic domains:

Technical Integration: Alignment of network infrastructure to ensure seamless handover between terrestrial and satellite systems, set service benchmarks for latency, bandwidth, and reliability, and jointly develop new 5G NTN capabilities.

Alignment of network infrastructure to ensure seamless handover between terrestrial and satellite systems, set service benchmarks for latency, bandwidth, and reliability, and jointly develop new 5G NTN capabilities. Regulatory and Security Cooperation: Both parties will coordinate licensing, spectrum allocation, and data privacy to meet regional and international standards.

Both parties will coordinate licensing, spectrum allocation, and data privacy to meet regional and international standards. Research and Development: Joint innovation labs and pilot programs will test new technologies, conduct field trials, and assess interoperability with existing 4G and 5.5G networks.

Joint innovation labs and pilot programs will test new technologies, conduct field trials, and assess interoperability with existing 4G and 5.5G networks. Strategic Initiatives and Future Growth: Joint product road map and infrastructure investment programs within e&’s expansive footprint, as Equatys scales globally.

Equatys will enable e& UAE to offer enhanced user experiences within a unique value proposition, supporting its leading market position as a technology provider.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said: “Equatys represents the future of global connectivity, where space and terrestrial networks operate as one. By partnering with e& as the first Mobile Network Operator to join Equatys, we take a major step toward realizing the vision of universal connectivity, where users and devices are covered anywhere on Earth. This collaboration strengthens Space42’s role as a global leader in non-terrestrial networks and reinforces the UAE’s position as a hub for next-generation, sustainable connectivity.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said: “Direct-to-device over 5G NTN is a natural extension of our network strategy. By exploring Equatys with Space42 and Viasat, we’re validating seamless handover between terrestrial 5G and satellites on standard smartphones and IoT devices. Our focus is clear: consistent user experience, robust security and power efficiency, and performance that meets real-world needs across deserts, mountains and offshore environments. This work complements our 3GPP-based roadmap for network evolution, and positions e& UAE to bring hybrid connectivity to customers at scale.”

A New Model for Universal Connectivity

Operating as a shared “space tower” company, Equatys applies a multi-tenant TowerCo model that reduces redundant capital expenditure while delivering cost-efficient capacity to multiple operators. Its architecture will serve three market segments through a scalable, infrastructure-grade network: D2D, IoT, and MSS.

By exploring avenues to combine this scalable infrastructure with e&’s global reach and customer base, Equatys will progress from concept to future commercialization, turning universal connectivity into a shared growth opportunity.

The partnership will create a unified service and technology roadmap between Space42 and e& , paving the way for e& to become the lead Mobile Network Operator for Equatys’ D2D services. Together, the companies aim to deliver a new generation of hybrid connectivity that supports digital economies, enterprise innovation, and inclusive growth.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on X: @space42ai

Legal Notice and Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements—identified by terms such as “expect,” “will,” or similar—are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the companies disclaim any obligation to update them. No assurance is given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. This announcement does not constitute a financial promotion or an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae