Barcelona, Spain: e& and Dell Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support and strengthen e&’s mobile networks transformation to open technologies using Dell’s Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab (OTEL).

The memorandum was signed by Sabri Albreiki, Chief Technology Officer, e& international and Dennis Hoffman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies.

The agreement allows e& to explore new avenues to enhance its technological capabilities and utilise the Dell OTEL environment to create, validate and drive innovations that will power the future of the telecommunications sector. Launched in 2022, OTEL is Dell’s state‑of‑the‑art facility dedicated to developing, testing and improving telecommunications solutions through open‑source technology and vendor‑neutral collaboration.

Sabri Albreiki, Chief Technology Officer, e& international said: “The future of telecommunications hinges on an open ecosystem that promises improved flexibility, scalability, better prices, and, more importantly, the ability to remain in a constant state of innovation. Working with Dell’s Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab allows us to build, integrate, validate and continuously improve end‑to‑end telecom solutions for the 5G world and beyond. The MOU further supports our vision to explore new solutions to strengthen our market offerings and pursue industry excellence. Together with Dell, we look forward to ushering in an era of unprecedented possibilities and moving the industry forward.”

Dennis Hoffman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies, said: “Dell is committed to helping the telecom sector solve the challenges of the future. Nowhere is that mission clearer than in the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab, which acts as a catalyst for accelerating and simplifying the creation of an open and modern telecom ecosystem. The agreement allows e& to bring competitive solutions to market sooner while supporting open standards. We are pleased to extend this platform to the e& Group and look forward to paving the way for innovation and growth in today’s dynamic telecommunications landscape.”

OTEL was created to help solve the network challenges of today and tomorrow. By working with Dell Technologies as an OTEL partner, communications service providers (CSPs) benefit from a secure, state‑of‑the‑art lab environment that allows for a more comprehensive, seamless testing and faster time to market without scaling up costs.