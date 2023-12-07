DUBAI, UAE: Dyson has revealed the newest location of its demo store at Dubai Hills Mall, marking their commitment to revolutionise home technology shopping. The state-of-the-art store showcases Dyson's complete product lineup, offering customers an immersive shopping experience to understand and purchase Dyson's cutting-edge technology.

Offering interactive demonstrations of all Dyson’s products, the fourth demo store brings the science behind Dyson's technology to life. By offering trial sessions for all cordless vacuums, connected air purifiers, and haircare products, Dyson is giving customers an unparalleled 'try-before-you-buy' shopping experience.

The Dyson demo store at Dubai Hills Mall is the third location in the UAE offering a Beauty Lab styling room, giving customers a private setting to experiment with Dyson's latest hair care innovations, including the Dyson Corrale™️ cordless hair straightener, the Dyson Supersonic™️ hair dryer, and the Dyson Airwrap™️ multi-styler.

Visitors will be able to discover Dyson's diverse array of innovations across key product categories, spanning Floor Care, Environmental Care, Hair Care, and Wearables, featuring the latest audio range with the Dyson Zone™️. Simultaneously the store also offers tech enthusiasts the opportunity to consult with Dyson's knowledgeable experts and effortlessly explore the signature haircare collection.

Moreover, by purchasing directly from the Dyson store, shoppers have the opportunity to personalize their hair care product cases and benefit from complementary Dyson-branded gift-wrapping services.

Situated on the first floor in the electronics section in the mall, the Dubai Hills Mall demo store marks the third Dyson Demo store opened in the UAE this year, and the fourth Dyson store in Dubai. This newest addition joins Dyson's City Centre Mirdif mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai Mall demo stores, along with several Dyson demo zones across the UAE, including The Galleria, Yas Mall, and Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi, and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah.

