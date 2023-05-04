Dubai, UAE: Dubai International (DXB) was recognised as both the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ and ‘Best Airport Worldwide’ at the 22nd annual Business Traveller Middle East Awards, held at the Palazzo Versace Dubai on Monday (May 1).

The awards acknowledge DXB’s spectacular performance balancing high growth, which propelled the hub to retain its title as the world’s number one international airport for the 9th year running, while continuing to radically enhance the airport experience for 66 million passengers.

The Business Traveller Awards celebrates leaders in business travel and tourism, with brands recognised across the 40 hotly contested categories spanning three main divisions. The gala ceremony was attended by more than 250 dignitaries representing top brands and key players from the travel and tourism sectors. The awards are judged through a robust public voting system, comprised of feedback from frequent flyers and readers of the Business Traveller magazine.

H. E. Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports received the awards on behalf of DXB and Eugene Barry, EVP Commercial was in attendance at the ceremony.

