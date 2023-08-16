Dubai, UAE – As residents return from their summer vacation, DXB, the world’s biggest international airport, is getting ready to welcome 3.3 million travellers over the next 13-day period.

With average daily traffic reaching 258,000 guests, August 26 and 27 are expected to be the busiest with culminated traffic of over half a million guests.

Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a seamless airport journey for guests.

Here are DXB’s top tips for arriving guests:

Travellers between the ages of 4 and 12 can use dedicated passport control counters to independently stamp their passports upon arrival at Terminals 1, 2, and 3

For those travelling with families, travellers over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process

Make the most of the DXB experience with various amenities in lounges, dining and shopping outlets, and duty-free

The road through the airport could get busy during peak times. If possible, use the Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB Terminals 1 and 3

DXB offers a range of other transportation choices — hail an Uber, Careem, RTA Taxi, or rent a car

Those picking up guests should use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services to receive their guests in comfort. Access to the Arrivals' forecourts in Terminal 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only.

Once in Dubai, visitors and returning residents can discover the beautiful Emirate through the city’s diverse attractions, cultural exhibitions, live performances, tailored family experiences and more.

