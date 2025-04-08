Dubai, UAE – DW Travel, one of the UAE’s leading travel management companies, has achieved another milestone year in 2024, reporting a 37% year-over-year revenue growth while continuing to expand its portfolio of services and global reach.

In 2024, DW Travel continued its trajectory of strong financial performance, signing 33 new corporate accounts and moving into a brand-new headquarters at the PCFC Headquarters, uniting its team under one roof for enhanced collaboration and efficiency.

Bader Ahli, Director of DW Travel, announced that the company has seen a 25% rise in the number of travel bookings it has processed in 2024, thanks to the customer service and wide range of product it provides.

The most popular leisure travel destinations included the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the UK, Japan, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Bali, Thailand, and South Africa. This trend highlights the growing demand for unique and diverse travel experiences.

The company’s Visa Services department recorded a 50% increase in sales compared to the previous year, reinforcing its position as a key player in the travel documentation sector. Meanwhile, the VIP team solidified its reputation as a leader in luxury travel, expanding its client base and growing private jet sales by an impressive 84% year-over-year. The team’s excellence in high-end travel services was recognized with the prestigious MALT Award for TMC of the Year in Luxury Travel.

Ahli emphasized that DW Travel has strategically focused on expanding its product lines, seeing 160% growth in Umrah sales and an increased focus on cruise and leisure holiday packages. Brand awareness investments were ramped up through consumer and corporate events, paid media campaigns, social media, SEO, content marketing, and PR activities.

The company also made significant strides in technology, completing the development of DWT for Business, an innovative corporate online booking tool set to onboard more corporate customers this year.

In 2025, DW Travel will continue its digital transformation and automation efforts across its visa, corporate, leisure, and VIP divisions, enhancing productivity and operational efficiency. The company is also set to expand into new business verticals, further diversifying its service offerings to meet evolving customer needs.

As part of its strategic growth plan, DW Travel will focus on international expansion, strengthening its presence in global markets and forging new partnerships. Additionally, the company is committed to further investment in the leisure travel sector, growing its market share through affiliate programs and key partnerships.

Luxury travel will remain a core priority, with an emphasis on developing the private jet sector to cater to the increasing demand for exclusive, high-end travel solutions. By leveraging technology, strengthening global ties, and refining its premium services, DW Travel is set to achieve another landmark year of growth and innovation.

The Director of DW Travel added: “Our continued success is a testament to our commitment to innovation, service excellence, and strategic expansion. As we enter 2025, we remain dedicated to digital transformation, global expansion, and strengthening our luxury and leisure divisions. Our goal is to push boundaries and set new industry benchmarks, ensuring DW Travel remains a trusted leader in the travel sector”.