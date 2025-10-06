Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has been recognized by Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, as one of three operators worldwide demonstrating winning strategies in 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The comprehensive analysis, featured in Ookla's latest industry report, positions du alongside T-Mobile (USA) and Three (UK) as global FWA leaders who have successfully leveraged innovative network and commercial strategies to challenge incumbent operators and capture significant market share.

The recognition comes as du continues to demonstrate exceptional growth in the UAE's fixed broadband market, with customer numbers increasing by nearly 50% from 473,000 in Q2 2022 to 706,000 in Q2 2025. This remarkable growth has enabled du to double its fixed broadband market share to 30% between 2021 and 2023, fundamentally reshaping the competitive landscape in the UAE.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "Being recognized alongside T-Mobile and Three as a global FWA leader validates our strategic vision and technological investments in 5G infrastructure. We believe that superior network performance, innovative service delivery, and customer-centric commercial strategies are key to a telco’s success. This review from Ookla, an independent authority in network benchmarking, further strengthens our position as a technology leader not just in the UAE, but on the global stage."

du's success in FWA is underpinned by its comprehensive 5G network infrastructure, which now covers 99% of the UAE population. Its investments in advanced network technologies, including the nationwide deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) architecture, have enabled it to deliver superior performance and customer experience in previously underserved markets. The FWA segment recorded an impressive 18% year-on-year increase in 2024, with 70% of mobile and FWA traffic now running over du's 5G infrastructure. This technological foundation has been crucial in attracting customers to du's home wireless offerings and supporting its aggressive market expansion strategy.

du's FWA strategy extends beyond current achievements, with the operator targeting an increase in broadband market share to 40% by 2027. This ambitious goal is supported by continued network investments, introduction of specialized consumer and enterprise products and next-generation technologies like 5G Advanced. The operator's hybrid approach, combining fiber and FWA solutions, mirrors successful strategies employed by global leaders and demonstrates du's understanding of diverse customer needs and market dynamics.

Ookla's analysis highlights how mobile-centric challenger operators globally have leveraged FWA to win fixed broadband market share, contest incumbent positions, and create cross-selling opportunities. The recognition positions du among elite global operators who have demonstrated technological and service innovation leading to commercial success.

The review from Ookla, the company behind Speedtest and a trusted source of network performance data globally, provides independent validation of du's strategic approach and technological capabilities in the ICT sector.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.