Manama, Bahrain: duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), in collaboration

with Shaikh Salman Bin Isa Al Khalifa, is thrilled to announce that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Al Areen Holding Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of GFH Financial Group to launch of duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ, Bahrain. This pioneering private members club for luxury car collectors and enthusiasts will be located at the prestigious Bahrain International Circuit. This landmark initiative, which coincides with the Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024, marks a significant expansion of DRG's ecosystem into the Middle East. PRIVÉ offers unparalleled luxury car storage, world-class services, a thriving community, and exclusive driving experiences curated by CANOSSA EVENTS, the global leader in luxury driving experiences.

duPont REGISTRY has been the premier exotic and luxury automotive marketplace in the United States for more than 39 years, and duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ is a natural expansion of the brand worldwide. PRIVÉ combines secure, state-of-the-art facilities, iconic design, and a suite of world-class services, amenities, and driving experiences. PRIVÉ members will enjoy 24/7 access to their private garage suites, an elegant members' lounge with screening room and coworking spaces, wellness center, exciting restaurants featuring menus curated by the most renowned Chefs in the world, a sophisticated bar, cigar room, race car simulator, and much more.

duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ, Bahrain will also feature several luxury apartments for out-of-town and traveling PRIVÉ members. The Bahrain facility is the first of many planned worldwide across the globe, from the Middle East to Europe and North America.

"We are proud to sign this agreement and we look forward to welcoming duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ ́ to the Al Areen masterplan, signifying a new chapter in our luxury automotive journey" stated Shaikh Salman Bin Isa Al Khalifa. "This new partnership not only showcases Bahrain’s growing stature in the global automotive community but also aligns with our vision to offer world-class facilities and experiences to both residents and visitors. We look forward to the creating the most exclusive and vibrant private membership club in Bahrain."

Highlighting the core offerings of PRIVÉ, the club provides members with a secure, dust-free, and climate-controlled environment for their vehicles. Additionally, highly skilled team members will offer in-house white-glove car care services, detailing, and transportation logistics, solving a major challenge for luxury car collectors in Bahrain. Moreover, members will have exclusive access to PRIVÉ 360 Lifestyle concierge services, facilitating bookings for travel, hotels, restaurants, events, and unique driving and racetrack experiences globally curated by CANOSSA EVENTS. Members will have access to PRIVÉ facilities globally.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain has played an important role in the luxury car space and in motorsports for decades and it was a logical choice for our first flagship in the GCC" said Christian Clerc, Chairman of duPont REGISTRY Group and PRIVÉ Co-Founder. "Today, we are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Sheikh Salman Bin Isa Al-Khalifa who shares our passion for luxury cars, our drive for quality and excellence, and our vision for this world-class membership club" said Clerc.

“We are thrilled to announce this collaboration to bring duPont REGISTRY PRIVÉ to the home of Motor Sports on the 20th anniversary of hosting Formula 1 in the Kingdom of Bahrain” remarked Shaikh Mohamed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Managing Director of Al Areen Holding Company. “The integration of duPont RETISTRY PRIVÉ into our Al Areen masterplan is poised to elevate it as a premier international destination. Nestled at the heart of the Al Areen development and in close proximity to the Bahrain International Circuit, this exciting automotive club promises to become a focal point for motor enthusiasts across the region”.

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

duPont REGISTRY Group is the epitome of the high-end automotive lifestyle, bringing together culture, community, and commerce. With a legacy spanning nearly four decades, duPont REGISTRY Group is a vibrant community of automotive enthusiasts. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby’s Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino, and FerrariChat.

About Al Areen Holding

Al Areen Holding is a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, dedicated to creating exceptional residential, commercial and hospitality projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Al Areen Holding strives to exceed customer expectations and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company’s diverse portfolio showcases its expertise and vision for the future of Bahrain's real estate sector.