UAE, Dubai: Dulsco, the leading integrated solutions provider across the UAE, has announced the launch of phase one of Dulsco Training Academy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in Dubai South. The facility spans 7600 square meters and aims to enhance driving capabilities for the industry groups it services.

Dulsco’s launch was attended by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Mohammad Al Falasi, Aerospace Director at MBRAH, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Divisional Vice President, Airline Services at dnata; David Storey, Vice President dnata Airside Safety; David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco; and Antony Marke, COO of People Solutions at Dulsco; among other distinguished clients and guests. It also proved to be more memorable and an even greater celebration, given that it shared the UAE’s momentous National Flag Day.

The in-house Training Academy aims to fully train drivers on various industry group vehicles, such as midsize buses, minibuses, motorcycles, forklifts, tugs, tractors, dollies, and cars, in an immersive and fully integrated environment similar to that seen at actual airport, ports, transport and logistics. The Academy will ensure the competency of drivers and improving their skills, ultimately improving driver behaviour and incident rates, and reducing number of accidents. Dulsco is at the forefront of improving safety and have recently invested in a number of initiatives such as Greenroads and numerous Safety-First initiatives, as it strives to increase safety and ensure everyone goes home safely every day.

David Stockton, CEO of Dulsco, said, “We, at Dulsco, continue to prioritise and facilitate human talent, and have thus launched our Training Academy with the primary objective to enable our current pool of drivers, and new drivers, to receive training to perform at their peak within the UAE aviation industry. We have worked diligently to create training that acts as a pre-assessment for drivers prior to recruitment, focuses on technical skillsets required to excel, as well as promote methods to reduce accidents and terminations and increase business in line with the circular economy of the UAE.”

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub said: “We are pleased to welcome Dulsco, the integrated solutions provider, to MBRAH, where the training facility is the seed for upskilling the workforce and it is a platform for vocational training in the aviation sector. The new facility will also enrich the sector with the right talent, contributing to cementing Dubai as the world’s leading aviation hub. We look forward to supporting Dulsco by offering solutions that will meet their business needs.”

Antony Marke, COO of People Solutions at Dulsco, added, “Our goal with Dulsco Training Academy is to benefit our trainee drivers as well as the local circular economy of the UAE as a whole. Our in-house Training Academy benefits include proper and extensive training, all undertaken at our own Facility, helping to equalise talent and ensure job security across all the industries we serve and providing drivers of the highest standard. The Academy also works to streamline the new driver onboarding process by facilitating faster visa processing with longer tenures.”

Dulsco estimates a 50% reduction in customer complaints due to a decrease in incidents and accidents and a net reduction in idling of newly recruited drivers. The second phase will evolve to include investing in new drivers with Emirates Driving Institute to become RTA licensed and then get a training in DTA, forklift accreditation, further investment in lecture rooms for theory sessions, storage containers for cargo training, and office spaces.

About Dulsco

Dulsco is a homegrown integrated solutions provider; the Emirati Company has over 14,000 employees and offers services to make the community more productive, efficient, and sustainable, while improving wellbeing and quality of life.

Launched in 1935 as a Manpower Solutions provider, Dulsco has grown its business to become a leader in the People Solutions, Environmental Solutions and Talent Solutions sectors. Dulsco provides solutions for over 3,500 companies and organisations across the Middle East, and our commitment to our diverse clientele is reflected in its management system certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 for Quality, ISO 14001:2015 for Environment, and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety.

