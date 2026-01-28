With a recent expansion to official waste management supplier for The Sevens Stadium and the iconic Emirates Dubai 7s annual sports extravaganza, Dulsco Environment achieves historic record waste diversion percentage while supporting UAE sustainability goals

Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions has strengthened its partnership with Emirates-owned Sevens Stadium via Dulsco Environment to deliver comprehensive waste management services at venue and its iconic Dubai 7s festival until 2027. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the event’s sustainability journey, with the 2025 edition achieving the highest percentage of waste diverted from landfill in its history.

From 2022 to 2024, Dulsco Environment provided successful waste management services solely for Emirates Dubai 7’s festival weekend which led to an expanded partnership at the end of 2025, where the environmental division of the 90-year-old Emirati-owned Dulsco Group, became the official waste management partner for The Sevens Stadium.

The year-round agreement will see Dulsco Environment appointed as the custodian of not only the annual waste management operations for Emirates Dubai 7s, but also the venue’s ongoing waste management operations. This expanded scope has allowed for more integrated, consistent, and effective sustainability practices across all operations.

An important milestone, Emirates Dubai 7s 2025 saw a total of 103.5 tons of waste collected, over the three-day period, with general compactable waste and mixed recyclables emerging as the dominant waste streams. Of this total, 57.05 tons were recovered as recyclables and 32.5 tons were diverted to Waste-to-Energy facilities, resulting in an impressive 86% of total waste being diverted from landfill, the highest diversion rate in the event’s history.

Mathew Tait, General Manager of The Sevens Stadium, and Festival Director, Emirates Dubai 7s commented on the strengthened partnership, stating, “Our expanded partnership with Dulsco Environment demonstrates the power of collaboration when working towards sustainability goals. We have identified synergies across operations coordinating closely with all our suppliers, and we’ve made significant strides towards reducing waste for Emirates Dubai 7s. In just two years, we’ve increased the amount of waste that would otherwise have gone to landfill by nearly 20% - a marker that shows our support of the strategic vision of the UAE leadership and Dubai Municipality in fostering environmentally responsible practices across all sectors.”

Antony Marke, Interim CEO at Dulsco Environment, added, “Partnerships are fundamental to turning sustainability ambitions into measurable results. Working hand-in-hand with facilities management, has enabled us to maximise recycling, minimise landfill use, and create operational efficiencies. Together, we are supporting the UAE’s broader sustainability goals and setting new benchmarks for environmental stewardship in event management.”

The top five recyclable materials recovered included glass, cardboard (OCC), mixed plastics, PET, and aluminium cans. These figures represent a significant improvement over previous years, demonstrating the impact of a more structured and strategically aligned waste management approach. In 2024, the Emirates Dubai 7s event collected 78.7 tons of waste, with 61.5 tons diverted from landfill, achieving a diversion rate of 78%. In 2023, the total waste collected reached 95.35 tons, with 69.33 tons recycled and a diversion rate of 72.7% - meaning over 18% more waste in 2025 was diverted away from landfill.

Dulsco Environment’s role in the event encompassed waste segregation and disposal, working alongside facilities management contractor to deploy an extensive operational infrastructure, including bins for general waste, recycling, food, and medical waste, as well as, refuse collection vehicles (RCVs), and trained manpower teams to oversee segregation and collection across all event areas.

This strengthened partnership and the record-breaking results from Emirates Dubai 7s 2025 underscore the commitment of Dulsco Environment and The Sevens Stadium to creating environmentally responsible events – leveraging shared expertise, and adherence to best-in-class waste management practices, both organisations are paving the way for a more sustainable future in line with UAE and Dubai sustainability strategies.

About Dulsco Environment

Dulsco Environment, part of Dulsco Group, provides international best practice waste management and recycling services, helping businesses, industries, and residential communities meet their green goals while significantly contributing to government sustainability targets.

Established in 1996 as a waste transporter, today Dulsco Environment is a leading environmental solutions provider supporting the circular economy through its state-of-the-art processing, treatment, and recycling facilities. Its operations are guided by a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, ensuring that sustainability, ethical practices, and community impact are embedded in every aspect of the business. To know more click – www.dulsco.com or contact 800 WASTE (92783).

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a leading provider of workforce, people and environmental solutions with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Founded in 1935 in the UAE as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco Group has built a 90-year legacy of trust, service, and innovation. Over the decades, the Group has expanded its reach and diversified its offerings including the acquisitions of Parisima and AGR, enabling it to deliver end-to-end solutions to more than 3,700 clients across multiple sectors and over 80 countries worldwide. To know more click – www.dulsco.com or contact 800 DULSCO (385726).