Doha, Qatar – Dukhan Bank, Qatar’s leading provider of Sharia-compliant financial solutions, has launched a new House Finance campaign offering customers exclusive benefits, including a competitive profit rate as low as 5% per annum, a 12-month grace period, and a 50% discount on administration fees at select locations.

The limited-time campaign, running from 10 April to 10 July 2025, reflects Dukhan Bank’s ongoing commitment to providing ethical, customer-focused financial solutions aligned with Sharia principles. Customers can access home finance starting from a minimum amount of QR 1,000,000, with a repayment tenure of up to 10 years.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Naema, Head of Retail Banking at Dukhan Bank, said: “At Dukhan Bank, we are committed to offering Sharia-compliant solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our latest House Finance campaign is tailored to support aspiring homeowners in Qatar by providing highly competitive rates and exclusive benefits, making the journey to owning a home more accessible and rewarding.”

Through this offer, Dukhan Bank continues to reinforce its position as a customer-centric institution focused on making essential financial solutions more convenient and appealing. The campaign is designed to empower customers with flexible repayment options while benefiting from ethical finance solutions rooted in Islamic values.

Customers interested in the campaign can visit any Dukhan Bank branch, call 800 8555, or apply directly via the bank’s website at www.dukhanbank.com.

About Dukhan Bank:

Dukhan Bank was incorporated as a Qatari Shareholding Company in the State of Qatar under Commercial Registration No. 38012 dated 28 January 2008. Dukhan Bank commenced its activities on 1 February 2009 under Qatar Central Bank License No. RM/19/2007. The Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in financing, investing and advisory activities in accordance with Islamic Shari’a rules as determined by the Shari’a Committee of the Bank and provisions of its Memorandum and Articles of Association. Investment activities are carried out for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers.

The Bank operates through its head office situated on Grand Hamad Street, Doha and its 9 branches in the State of Qatar. The Bank rebranded itself from Barwa Bank to Dukhan Bank during October 2020 post obtaining necessary approvals as per the State of Qatar applicable laws and regulations. The Bank is 24.6% owned by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, 11.7% by the Military Pension Fund (Qatar), and 7.0% by Qatar Holding, strategic and direct investment arm of Qatar Investment Authority being the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar; and remaining shares are owned by other shareholders.

On 22 January 2023, pursuant to Resolution No. 2 of 2023 by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, the Bank was converted from a Qatari Private Shareholding Company to a Qatari Public Shareholding Company. On 1 February 2023, Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved the listing of the Bank’s shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Following the approval, trading of the Bank's shares on Qatar Stock Exchange Main Index commenced on 21st February 2023. The Bank was included under the MSCI emerging market index as of the close of 31st May 2023. On 15th September 2023, the Bank was included in the FTSE’s mid-cap index. QSE included the Bank to QE Index and QE Al-Rayan Islamic index effective from 1st October 2023.