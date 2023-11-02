Dubal Extrusion Investment (DEI) UAE has completed the acquisition of Thermalex Inc – An Aluminium Extrusion company specialized in Aluminium Multiport Extruded Tube (MPE) located in Montgomery, Alabama, USA. The acquisition comes as a response to the growing demand for DEIs products to Automotive, HVAC & and other commercial products.

Following the acquisition of Thermalex Inc. alongside its sister company OSE Industries, DEI will ensure prompt supply of MPE Tubes, HVAC sector in automotive and non-automotive industry, as well as battery cooling tube for electric vehicles (EV) industries globally.

The acquisition has placed DEI in a strategic position to support the needs of its clients by guaranteeing quality, prompt delivery of extrusions, redundancy in supply security, and additional capacity fulfilment.

Ahmad Hamad Bin Fahad, CEO of DUBAL Holding LLC, said: “DUBAL Extrusion Investment LLC was founded with the goal of investing in aluminium extrusion markets to meet the industry's growing demands. The company is focused on becoming a global player in the MPE Tubes Market. As part of the acquisition, Thermalex will be supported by the deep technical & operational expertise in OSE Industries to manage the former’s operations and uphold the highest standard of quality it is known for in the market. OSE's workforce will collaborate closely with Thermalex to effectively meet the demands of both new and ongoing customers from Americas region, thereby ensuring sustained growth for the business. This further marks a significant step for DEI towards stimulating growth in the aluminium downstream value chain.”

Diego Daluisio, President of Thermalex Inc., commented: “The future of Thermalex Inc. appears promising as demand for its specialised products from the rapidly developing electrical vehicle manufacturers is expected to increase over the coming years. This will also be supported by the shift in emphasis towards the use of aluminium, which promotes lightweight automobiles and lower Co2 emission, resulting in more environmentally friendly operations. We are certain that this acquisition will prove fruitful and successful for the American Market with DEI's strategic guidance and support.”

DEI is on track to achieve its goals of becoming a significant player in the extrusion sector and a leader in the MPE Tubes market in the coming years. With the acquisition of Thermalex and OSE Industries, DEI will now be able to supply MPE Tubes for HVAC and battery cooling applications required for the automotive industry. Additionally, as part of the entire value chain development, DEI is looking at investments in setting up a facility with Large Extrusion Presses & Machining Center for Profiles as well as a recycling facility to produce in-house billets by utilizing the internal scrap generation.

About DEI:

DEI (Dubal Extrusion Investment LLC) is a company owned 100% by Dubal Holding LLC (www.dubalholding.ae ) and established in 2023 in Dubai UAE to invest and grow downstream Aluminium Extrusion related industry.

TMX:

TMX (Thermalex Inc.) is a company located in the state of Alabama, USA founded in 1985. TMX is specialised in multiport extrusion tubes (MPE), it has 5 extrusion presses and 6 flux coating lines with super brazing liner (SBL) patent.

