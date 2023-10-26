​​​​​DUBAI: Samana Developers today announced the launch of two new residential projects, namely Manhattan-1 and Manhattan-2. These projects, valued at Dh250 million each, are situated in Jumeirah Village Circle. With a combined value of Dh500 million, both projects will have 386 apartments with retail units on the ground floors.

The two successive launches in October 2023 are a result of an upsurge of investor interest in Samana, with both Manhattans witnessing a high demand. Manhattan-1 has been completely sold out at the time of launch, and Manhattan-2 has been sold out by 70 per cent.

With the 11th project launch of the Manhattan-2, Samana Developers is a step closer to meeting its target of 12 projects planned for 2023.

Among Top 10 Developers in Dubai

According to the Dubai Land Department statistics recorded in September 2023, Samana Developers has moved to amongst the top 12 high performing developers in Dubai. The developer aims to be among the top 10 developers by the end of this year. Dubai Land Department data clearly reflects Samana Developers as the fastest-growing developer in Dubai.

Mr. Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers, while applauding the key role of the stakeholders, commented: “I am glad to share two exciting news. One, we are very close to our target of 12 project launches for this year, which we set at the start of the year. Second, we are soon to enter Dubai’s commercial property market with the launch of our first retail park in one of Dubai’s family-oriented residential hotspots. I am excited to share that our fast performance recorded by the Dubai Land Department is a testament to our commitment to 'On Time, Every Time', which is a major confidence booster for our investors, end-users, contractors, suppliers and the Samana team.”

Manhattan-1 Project

The G+3P+16-Storey Samana Manhattan-1 spans over 274,999.83 sqft with 193 apartments. All of the apartments have luxury built-in private pools. The project has a retail area on the ground floor. Home to Nakheel’s Circle Mall, the JVC family-friendly freehold neighbourhood is in close proximity to Dubai highways – Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Highway and Al Khail Expressway. JVC’s immediate neighbours include Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), The Springs, Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City.

Manhattan-2 Project

Manhattan Phase-2 is also located in JVC which followed a busy sales trend for Manhattan-1 at Samana's sales centre. Manhattan-2 project is G+3P+16-Storey covering an area of 274,999.83 sqft with 193 apartments. The project features all of the apartments having private pools. The projects have a retail area on the ground floor.

The design and features in new projects are inspired by Manhattan in USA, a borough in New York, the world’s leading corporate hub. With all apartments featuring private pools, amenities in both projects include large leisure decks connected to main pools and kids’ pools, splash pads, indoor and outdoor gyms, indoor and outdoor sitting lounges, jogging tracks, sauna and steam rooms, barbeque areas, and a host of facilities to maintain the property around the clock.

Payment Plan - 8 Years

The apartment prices start from Dh689,000 (USD187,586). The payment plan includes a total of eight years with 1% every month. The flexibility of installments makes buying easier for investors and buyers, especially for those who are looking to change from a rented apartment to owning a home in Dubai. Both projects are scheduled for handover in October 2026.

Diversification

The multiple award-winning developer is set to diversify and enter Dubai’s commercial property market space with the launch of a state of the art retail park in one of Dubai’s vibrant freehold neighbourhoods.