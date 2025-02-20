Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Midtown Factory, a pioneering beverages production facility at Dubai Industrial City, today launched the “Majlis Premium Arabian Ale”, the world’s first fully halal-brewed range of beverages.

This groundbreaking Arabian ale-based beverage has been produced as per healthy dietary guidelines. It gives a unique drinking experience to consumers hailing from different backgrounds. M/s Midtown Factory is developing new products and will introduce them to consumers this year.

The Midtown Factory exhibited the Majlis Premium Arabian Ale at the Taste of Dubai live food festival and Gulfood. The Majlis stand saw a busy day with visitors from different nationalities and ethnic groups who had a unique tasting experience. Following the hype up at the Dibba Bay Oyster Festival at the Taste of Dubai with the celebrity chef Jenny Morris, also known as the Giggling Gourmet, Majlis Premium Arabian Ale had a cooking demonstration. The visitors and guests had a chance to talk to the celebrity chef about the delectable Majlis Arabian Ale and its creators.

Crafted with meticulous care and adherence to halal guidelines, Majlis' new beverage is brewed using a proprietary technique during the fermentation process that ensures the process remains alcohol-free from start to finish. Unlike traditional brewing methods that involve alcohol removal, Majlis has developed a unique approach that maintains the integrity of halal principles while preserving the authentic taste and complexity of a brewed beverage.

"We are so excited to introduce a beverage that caters to the evolving preferences of the global community seeking a refined, alcohol-free and healthy alternative," said Igor Sergunin, innovator of Majlis Premium Arabian Ale and CEO of Midtown Factory. "Dubai is the perfect launchpad for innovations whilst it is a hub of modern trade, peaceful lifestyle, and a global hub for halal products. "

Majlis' halal brewed beverage is available in multiple flavours, offering consumers a range of sophisticated and refreshing options. The launch represents a significant milestone in the beverage industry, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a leader in innovative food solutions and consumer happiness.

The beverage is available in select retail stores, hotels, and restaurants across Dubai, with plans for regional and international expansion soon.