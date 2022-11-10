The robust performance of the commercial market has led CRC to expand with a brand new office in Marina Plaza. Designed by fit-out experts, DesignFit, the office displays quality, elegance and the iconic splash of yellow as a brand statement. Flawlessly finished with a modern, contemporary, and timeless design where employees and clients can experience a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

Behnam Bargh, Director of CRC, states, "One of the biggest advantages of this new office is the neighbourhood's strategic location. It offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and a short drive from popular commercial hubs like JLT and Barsha Heights, which were the top communities transacted for offices this year at CRC.''

Over the past year, the commercial sector has witnessed significant growth, with a sharp rise in overall sales transactions by 28% and a 66% increase in the total value transacted compared to last year.

As many businesses return to normal operations, CRC has seen overall buyer leads increase by 38%, demand for office spaces rise by 21% and overall sale transactions rise by 25% compared to Q3 2021, a clear indication of a stronger business environment in the UAE.

AS per DLD, Dubai experienced retail growth that was previously unheard of, with retail transactions up by 133% and transaction value up by 184%. This comes as prominent retailers like Brands for Less (BFL), Forever 21, and LuLu open additional locations and expand to serve a wider spectrum of customers.

Mr Bargh adds, 'As new entrants head to Dubai to explore new markets and business opportunities, the demand for Dubai's commercial properties will continue to thrive, and we are delighted to have a foothold in another key location in Dubai."

About CRC (Commercial Real Estate Consultants)

CRC (Commercial Real Estate Consultants), an affiliate of Betterhomes, is a leading commercial real estate agency who plays an integral part in Dubai’s real estate history. With over 35 years of industry experience, CRC caters to international and local clients, seeking increased value by selling, leasing or investing in commercial property.

With a team of over 40 property experts, leveraging best-in-class technology and support, CRC understands the business and provides comprehensive options for strategic direction. To buy, sell, or lease a commercial property, get a property valuation, or find an investment advisor. For more information, visit www.crcproperty.com.