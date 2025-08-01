Dubai, UAE: Reinforcing the UAE’s growing reputation as a global destination for world-class dining experiences, Japan’s number one udon brand Marugame Udon has made its regional debut in Dubai with the opening of its first outlet at City Centre Deira.

The grand opening on July 3 exceeded expectations, drawing queues of over 500+ guests well into the evening, and reflecting both strong market demand and the UAE’s unique ability to attract top international brands.

Hiroshi Yamaguchi, President of Marugame commented on the opening saying: “We are thrilled to bring our handmade, freshly prepared Sanuki udon and spirit of hospitality to Dubai, marking our first entry into the Middle East. As MARUGAME UDON celebrates its 25th anniversary and surpasses 1,300 global locations, we are committed to becoming a beloved presence in Dubai and beyond.”

Founded in Japan and known for its live cooking stations, handmade noodles, and open-kitchen concept, Marugame Udon delivers a unique and interactive experience where guests can watch their udon prepared fresh on-site. The Dubai outlet features signature dishes such as Kake Udon and Bukkake Udon, Teriyaki Chicken Udon and Tantan Udon (a vegetarian option using soy-based meat), along with popular sides like Ebi Tempura and vegetable fritters.

Located near Dubai International Airport and directly connected to the metro, City Centre Deira was chosen for its accessibility and footfall from both residents and tourists. All staff have been trained by Marugame experts from Japan, and the restaurant includes authentic equipment to ensure the same standards as its flagship outlets.

Backed by Toridoll Holdings Corporation, which operates more than 1,300 Marugame Udon stores worldwide, the brand’s entry into the UAE marks its presence in the 11th international market, following successful launches in the United States, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

About Marugame Udon

With the motto “Our Udon Lives,” Marugame Udon is Japan’s largest udon chain, renowned for its made-to-order Sanuki-style noodles and immersive dining experience. The brand is part of Toridoll Holdings, a global food service group committed to delivering “food experiences that move the world.”