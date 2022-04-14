788 units comprising a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom premium villas & townhouses were sold

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Master-developer Dubai South Properties announced the appointment of Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons company to develop The Pulse Beachfront Villas Community located in Dubai South at the Residential District. Within months of launching The Pulse Beachfront onto the freehold market, Dubai South Properties managed to successfully sell-out 788 residential villas and townhouses, which were launched across three phases. The milestone is a continuity of similar impressive results achieved by the master developer, confirming the huge demand for units within Dubai South’s Residential District.

The AED 900 million Pulse Beachfront is spread across a built-up area with units ranging from

2,600 - 4,800 square feet of living space, with private gardens ranging from 1,700 - 5,000 square feet. The project features 788 residential units in a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and townhouses. All villas come with master bedrooms, a maid’s room fully-equipped closed kitchens, private gardens, 3 covered private parking spaces, spacious living rooms, study rooms, and rooftops. The project also features an approximate 200-metre-wide, artificial beach lagoon with a beachfront in addition to a half Olympic swimming pool.

Dubai South Properties plans to commence construction on the project in Q2 2022, with completion of the initial phases scheduled for Q3 2024.

The Pulse Beachfront gated community will also feature amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness club, gym, squash tennis court, climbing walls, private lounge, yoga garden, aerobics studios, a dedicated kid’s club and water park. Additional amenities include a children’s pool, skate parks, jogging tracks, and a number of F&B retail outlets next to a grand supermarket, and lots of greenery and dedicated open areas for a tennis court, beach tennis, and padel tennis, which are in line with Dubai South’s mission to enhance the lifestyle of its residents across its successful developments.

A spokesman for Dubai South Properties said: “The successful sell-out of the project confirms the trust investors and customers have in our projects and delivering on our promises. The area has gained a lot of momentum, evident from the impressive number of Expo 2020 Dubai visitors, especially since many parts of the exhibition will now be repurposed, as well as due to the advanced infrastructure around the Expo 2020 site which is directly connected to Dubai South. The Pulse Beachfront is a unique project by itself, especially for its wellness aspect and the splendid amenities it features that enriches the lifestyles of residents where people can live, play and connect.”

The Residential District at Dubai South currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents, who are enjoying the unique lifestyle and amenities that it offers. Over 1,400 apartments and townhouses are already handed over at The Pulse, which is characterised by lush green walkways, jogging and cycling tracks, eight gyms and swimming pools, and a number of parks. This makes The Pulse an ideal place for young professionals and families to enjoy the best lifestyle.

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold as well as leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties. It caters to different lifestyles and is designed to create a vibrant living environment, in line with Dubai South’s drive to enrich the emirate’s urban lifestyle projects to support its economic growth.

About Dubai South

Dubai South – the rebranded Dubai World Central – is an emerging 145 sq. km. city situated within the emirate of Dubai that will ultimately sustain a population of one million.

Launched in 2006, the city is mandated to embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai by manifesting the urban and societal themes as outlined in the Dubai Plan 2021. These themes relate to becoming a city of happy, creative and empowered people, an inclusive and cohesive society; the preferred place to live, work and invest, a smart and sustainable city, and a pivotal hub in the global economy.

Dubai South’s economic platform supports every conceivable kind of business and industry. The city is also home to Al Maktoum International Airport –the largest airport in the world when complete – and the Expo 2020 Dubai.