Dubai, UAE: Dubai South Properties announces the successful launch of Beachfront Gates, an exclusive apartment development in Dubai South’s Residential District. This new project comes in response to the overwhelming demand for apartments in Dubai South, following the highly successful debut of South Living, which tapped into the growing appeal of the area as a premier destination for modern living.

Beachfront Gates comprises two residential towers, both offering uninterrupted breathtaking views of the beachfront community and lagoon within the master development. Currently, only one of the two towers—Beachfront Gates Tower 2—is available for sale, that features 157 spacious units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with a limited number of podium units that offer large terraces.

The project offers thoughtfully designed apartments with families in mind. These include expansive living rooms, en-suite bathrooms, closed kitchens, and large balconies and windows to maximize natural light and ventilation. Family-friendly amenities at the podium level include dedicated kids’ play areas and entertainment zones. Additionally, the project will feature separate swimming pools for adults and kids along with a variety of sports and recreational facilities at the podium decks, ensuring a well-rounded lifestyle for all residents.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “The successful launch and sell-out of our South Living project confirms Dubai South’s position amongst the top locations by end-users and investors. This positive market sentiment has encouraged us to launch the Beachfront Gates development. With its strategic location near Al Maktoum International Airport, spacious units, high return on investment, seamless connectivity, and state-of-the-art amenities we anticipate great response by investors.

“Over 100 units were sold on the launch day and limited inventory is currently available, which confirms the project’s appeal to buyers. At Dubai South Properties, we remain committed to attract one million residents as part of our dedication to fulfilling the ambitious vision set forth by our wise leadership.” He added.

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Additionally, a GEMS Founders School at Dubai South, opened its doors last year. Currently, The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.