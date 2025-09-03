Dubai, UAE — In a standout moment for Dubai’s prime property market, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has closed the most expensive secondary villa sale on Palm Jumeirah this year, for the total price of AED 161 million. This was also the second-highest sale on a per square foot basis this year, at AED 14,679.39 per sq ft.

The Signature Villa, developed by acclaimed property developer 25 Degrees, masterfully blends contemporary architecture and refined interior detailing. The residence is set across a built-up area of 10,900 sq ft, and comprises multiple living spaces, six expansive bedroom suites, a private cinema, and a rear pool deck with a direct view of the Atlantis the Royal Resort & Residences.

The sale was exclusively managed by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, with Leigh Borg, Executive Partner, representing the seller, and Filippo Tavernaro, Senior Global Property Consultant, acting on behalf of the buyer.

“This was a rare and exclusive listing that stood out even in a highly competitive market,” said Leigh Borg. “Every aspect of the property was executed at the highest level, and with the caliber of clients that Palm Jumeirah attracts, homes like this don’t stay on the market for very long.”

“Transactions like this are made possible thanks to the strength of the network and the global platform we have,” said Filippo Tavernaro. “It is also a testament to the quality of the homes available. The price tag is no bar for buyers when the property ticks all the boxes.”

Dubai’s real estate market has maintained its strong momentum in 2025 with landmark sales closed in key neighborhood's, the majority of which were executed by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty. This includes a Jumeirah Bay Island villa that remains the most expensive home sold this year, as well as notable transactions in Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills Estate. Most recently, Leigh Borg closed the sale of this year’s most expensive residential plot, also located on Palm Jumeirah.

Chris Whitehead, Managing Partner at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, added:

“With every landmark transaction, we reinforce our position as the foremost authority in Dubai’s super-prime property market. This marks our second record-breaking sale on Palm Jumeirah in recent months. To me, this underlines not only the prestige of the location but also the strength of demand at the very top of the market, setting the tone for a powerful close to 2025.”

David von Rosen, Co-founder of 25 Degrees, added:

“This sale is a clear sign of the strength and maturity of Dubai’s top-end property market, driven by a continued influx of high-net-worth individuals looking to capitalize on the Emirates' world-leading luxury lifestyle opportunities.”

This is the second record-breaking sale of a villa developed by 25 Degrees, following its AED 62 million sale of a renovated Garden Home villa in 2024, which set a new benchmark for this class of property on Palm Jumeirah.

The firm purchased a 90,000 square foot plot of undeveloped land on Palm Jumeirah in June 2025 for AED 365 million and has partnered with award-winning architect Killa Design to develop a series of prime, custom-built properties on the land.

About Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading real estate brokerage specializing in the prime and super-prime markets. The firm advises a discerning clientele across Dubai’s most prestigious communities, including Emirates Hills, District One, and Palm Jumeirah. As part of the globally renowned Sotheby’s International Realty network, the company provides unparalleled access to buyers and sellers in 84 countries and territories.