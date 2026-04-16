Partnership enhances regulatory awareness and capacity building for entrepreneurs

Supports Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Land Department (DLD) to strengthen coordination between the two key government entities, with the aim of deepening the integration of Emirati-owned SMEs within Dubai’s expanding real estate sector.

Under the agreement, the Dubai Land Department will facilitate access for Dubai SME members to activities related to owners’ associations and real estate operations. Real estate companies will collaborate with members across design, contracting, consultancy, and property management, strengthening participation across the sector’s value chain and increasing opportunities for Emirati enterprises to contribute to major development projects.

The agreement will contribute towards advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and make it the fastest growing and most attractive global hub for MNCs, SMEs, and local champions. As part of broader efforts to integrate Emirati talent, Dubai SME aims to facilitate the launch of 8,000 new businesses by 2033, and increase the number of supported enterprises to 27,000, up from 19,000 at the end of 2024. It also aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to increase homeownership, raise the sector’s GDP contribution, and enhance market transparency and competitiveness.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: "Inspired by our city’s visionary leadership, this partnership with Dubai Land Department reflects our commitment to embedding Emirati entrepreneurs more deeply within Dubai’s high-growth sectors, particularly real estate, which remains a cornerstone of the Emirate’s economic diversification programme. By strengthening collaboration between government entities and creating direct pathways for engagement between Emirati entrepreneurs and developers, we are bolstering confidence in sustained government support for SMEs and positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at Dubai Land Department, said: “This agreement underscores Dubai Land Department’s commitment to strengthening integration across government entities and expanding strategic partnerships that support the sustainable growth of Dubai’s real estate sector. We consider Small and Medium Enterprises key contributors to the sector’s value chain, and we are keen to empower them to operate in a clear, enabling regulatory environment while enhancing their readiness to participate in various real estate activities.

Al Shehhi added: “We are also committed to providing regulatory and advisory frameworks that enhance compliance levels and support the development of national talent, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, ultimately strengthening the market’s competitiveness and transparency.”

The agreement prioritises regulatory awareness and compliance, with DLD providing guidance to Dubai SME members on real estate legislation and operational requirements, alongside joint workshops and awareness initiatives designed to strengthen sector knowledge and professional standards among entrepreneurs.

Dubai SME will promote DLD’s services through its platforms and networks, facilitate member access to relevant services, organise specialised training programmes, and coordinate structured matchmaking initiatives connecting SMEs with real estate developers and stakeholders. Developers supporting SME participation will be formally recognised, reinforcing shared value creation within the sector and a culture of collaboration that has become a defining characteristic of Dubai's economic strategy.

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to deliver exceptional performance, recording unprecedented historic levels in 2025, with more than 270,000 real estate transactions valued at over AED 917 billion. This performance clearly reflects the strong investment momentum and growing investor confidence in the market.

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to deliver exceptional performance in Q1 2026, recording approximately AED 252 billion in real estate transactions across more than 60,303 transactions, reflecting notable growth compared to the same period last year. This underscores the strength of investment momentum and sustained market demand. Total real estate investments during the same period reached around AED 173 billion through 57,744 investments, highlighting growing confidence among both local and international investors and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment.

Through sustained public sector collaboration and structured engagement with private stakeholders, Dubai continues to demonstrate a model of equitable growth, where entrepreneurship, regulatory clarity, and strategic coordination converge to support a resilient and globally competitive economy.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

About Dubai Land Department

Dubai Land Department is the government entity responsible for regulating, registering, and developing Dubai’s real estate sector, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

DLD is committed to advancing a fully integrated real estate ecosystem built on transparency, governance, and innovation. This is achieved through the continuous development of regulatory frameworks and the delivery of advanced digital services that enhance investor confidence, improve market efficiency, and support long-term sustainability.

The Department plays a pivotal role in enabling a competitive business environment, attracting high-quality investments, and driving digital transformation through pioneering initiatives that enhance customer experience and strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness, positioning the emirate among the world’s best cities to live, work, and invest. DLD operates through its key entities and sectors, including the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), the Real Estate Registration Sector, the Corporate Support Sector, and the Rental Disputes Center.

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

[+971] 600 55 5559