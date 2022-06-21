Dubai, UAE: Unveiling its promotional plans for Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), announced the exciting promotional line-up worth a whopping Dh 1 million and a range of events at the participating malls.

This year, DSS returns for its 25th edition with a rich line-up of events and promotions. Running for 10 weeks, the promotions will commence on 1 July, including 11 draws where shoppers will take home cash and brand new cars.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) said, “Dubai is a favorite destination for millions of shoppers seeking irresistible deals and overwhelming shopping experiences. DSS stays true to its commitment of offering unparalleled shopping experiences. Keeping in line with DSMG’s commitment towards organizing community specific activities, our promotions are designed to deliver maximum value to all our stakeholders.”

EID Al ADHA Raffle Campaign:

The upcoming raffle draw, ‘Eid in Dubai’ offers shoppers a chance to win prizes worth Dh 200,000 in cash. On a minimum purchase of Dh 100 from any of the stores at the participating malls, shoppers can redeem their chance to win with an automated raffle under three categories - the red, yellow or blue which is based on their spending threshold and win exciting prizes.

Shoppers that spend AED 100 can win up to AED 90,000, whereas those who spend AED 250 or more receive a chance to win up to AED 50,000. All those spending AED 350 or more can enter the raffle to win AED 60,000.

Scheduled to begin from 1 July to the last three days of Eid, the promotion will see 46 lucky shoppers who will win a minimum cash prize of Dh 3000 and a maximum cash prize of Dh 10,000.

Draw Date: 3 days of EID

Dubai Summer Surprises Win a Car:

The 6 week ‘‘Shop & Drive in Style’ campaign is one of the biggest annual celebrations under the DSMG umbrella. Shoppers spending a minimum of Dh 100 at any of the participating malls will be entitled to enter a raffle promotion to win a brand new Nissan X-TERRA every week.

Draw Date: 17,24,31st July; 7,21st August and 4th September 2022

Back to School Raffle Campaign 2022:

Continue your winning streak with the DSMG Back to School ‘Spend and Win’ Promotion. Until 4 September, shop for a minimum of AED 100 and above at the participating malls, enter a digital raffle and 17 lucky winners stand a chance to win cash prizes worth AED 100,000 in total.

Shoppers that spend AED 100 can win up to AED 50,000, whereas those who spend AED 250 or more receive a chance to win up to AED 30,000. All those spending AED 350 or more can enter the raffle to win AED 20,000.

Winning shoppers can win a minimum cash prize of Dh 5000 and a maximum cash prize of Dh 10,000.

Draw Date: 28 Aug & 4 Sep 2022

Upon the purchase, every shopper can register at the customer service desk and enter a digital raffle draw which will take place during the raffle period. Terms and conditions will be listed across all brandings and website

Participating malls for DSMG DSS 2022 Campaign to include: Al Bustan, Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Center, Al Barsha, Al Quoz Mall, Al Warqa, Bay Avenue Mall, Barsha South, Central Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Eitihad Mall, Jebal Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall, Reef Mall, Serena Marketplace, Times Square Centre, Town Mall.

.For more information on draws and participating malls, please visit: http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/.

