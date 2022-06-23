Building on the successes since it’s launch under the direct patronage of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Restaurants Group has expanded into UAE Restaurant Group to include all emirates, ensuring the strength and growth for this vital business sector throughout the United Arab Emirates.

In 2020 the Food and Beverage Industry faced unprecedented changes leading to the formation of the Dubai Restaurant Group to connect the industry with critical stakeholders in government and supporting sectors. Now the group will invite new members to represent and unify the F&B industry across the country.

The F&B industry in the UAE is by far the most flourishing industry in the region with an estimated growth forecast of 6.8 percent CAGR predicted during the period of 2022-2027, according to Mordor Intelligence. With strong guidance from a collective synergy of industry professionals working in unison as a not-for-profit entity, the UAE Restaurants Group will remain to drive efforts toward making the United Arab Emirates the innovative and creative benchmark of food and beverage destinations in the world.

The UAE Restaurants Group's continued mission is to promote and be a catalyst force in industry development by sharing the best practices and creating transparency in the

marketplace with suppliers, and various stakeholders while supporting industry job creation and encouraging sustainable practices in a time of unprecedented progressions.

Chairman of UAE Restaurants Group Mubarak Bin Fahad said: “I’m proud to be one of the founding members of the group and all we have achieved since our launch. Along with my colleagues, I look forward to driving the gastronomic and hospitality sector. The United Arab Emirates has been at the forefront of the Food and Beverage sector in the region for years, with the presence of globally renowned food and beverage brands as well as inspired local concepts.

UAE Restaurants Group will ensure there is information and support for each category of business within our industry.”

Aside from providing a platform and forum for different members of the F&B community to meet, talk, and share best practices, the UAE Restaurants Group provides its members with practical advice, as well as resources including preferential supplier and insurance rates, to help the industry grow.

