Dubai, UAE – Dubai Racing Club and Tokinvest have announced that prominent racehorse owner Sayed Hashish has joined the Dubai Digital Syndication programme, a global equine token marketplace, for the 2026/27 racing season.

Led by Dubai Racing Club, the official organiser and host of the Dubai Racing Carnival and the Dubai World Cup, the programme represents a forward-looking approach to ownership, designed to expand global participation in horseracing while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and excellence. The initiative is being delivered in partnership with Tokinvest, which provides the regulated digital infrastructure supporting the platform.

The announcement, made during Dubai World Cup week at Meydan Racecourse, underscores Dubai Racing Club’s continued commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of the sport on a global stage.

First introduced in January 2026, Dubai Digital Syndication reflects Dubai Racing Club’s strategic vision to broaden access to racehorse ownership while strengthening the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the racing ecosystem in Dubai.

Dubai Digital Syndication offers horse owners a fundamentally new approach to financing and managing racing operations. By tokenising ownership stakes in their horses, owners can liquidate capital, enabling them to reinvest in the racehorse’s environment, such as training, facilities, or covering veterinary expenses, all while sharing performance upside with a global investor base. This approach provides enhanced flexibility and access to capital, while preserving full operational control and maintaining the prestige associated with racing at Meydan.

Sayed Hashish, a respected business leader and established owner within the UAE racing community, currently manages a stable of racehorses competing across the region. His participation signals strong confidence in the initiative among experienced owners and highlights the programme’s relevance to the evolving needs of the sport.

“By tokenising our horses, we’re turning future earnings into capital today, bringing in global investors, and building a stronger, more resilient stable with reduced risk,” said Hashish. “Dubai Digital Syndication creates an opportunity for more people to be part of racing while supporting the sport’s long-term growth.”

HE Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, commented:

“Dubai Racing Club has always sought to evolve the sport while preserving its heritage. Dubai Digital Syndication represents a natural next step in that journey, broadening access to ownership, supporting our existing owners, and ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of innovation in global horseracing.”

Commenting on the partnership, Scott Thiel, CEO and Co-Founder of Tokinvest, said: “We are proud to support Dubai Racing Club in delivering this innovative programme. Their vision for the future of racing, combined with their global platform, creates a unique opportunity to redefine ownership models in the sport.”

Dubai Digital Syndication will enable investors to participate in horses competing at Meydan during the 2026/27 season through regulated structures developed in alignment with Dubai Racing Club’s ownership and racing framework.

Further details on participating horses, investment structures, and registration will be announced in the coming months.

Asset owners interested in including their horses in the Dubai Digital Syndication programme are invited to visit the Tokinvest booth at the Dubai World Cup, located at the entrance of the Paddock Garden, or contact the team directly here.

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a regulated, pioneering platform that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Our advanced platform simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens representing rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading to asset servicing. Headquartered in Dubai, we leverage the region’s robust regulatory environment to offer all investors access to the most desirable assets.

www.tokinvest.capital

For Media Enquiries:

Tokinvest

Heather Dale

Email: communications@tokinvest.capital

www.tokinvest.capital





