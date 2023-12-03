Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, (DPEC) is thrilled to successfully launch the International Polo Cup, a prestigious event presented by AlUla, marking a significant partnership that aims to strengthen the polo community and align with AlUla's vision of becoming a premium destination for luxury hospitality and sports.

The tournament, held on December 2nd, saw enthusiastic participation from international and local teams, including delegates from the Islamabad Polo Club, Pakistan. These teams competed together with the skilled juniors of the Polo Academy at DPEC, showcasing emerging talents in a series of exhilarating matches. The event culminated in a thrilling finale, announcing Islamabad Polo Club as the proud winner of the tournament.

Melanie D'Souza, Executive Director of Destination Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), expressed delight over the collaboration: "This partnership with Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club is a testament to our commitment to promoting sports tourism and luxury hospitality. AlUla's involvement in this prestigious tournament underlines our dedication to becoming a leading destination for sports enthusiasts worldwide."

Echoing this sentiment, Lisa Matthews, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, added, "We are honored to host the International Polo Cup in collaboration with AlUla. This event not only promotes the sport of polo but also fosters international sporting relationships. The participation of teams from Islamabad and our Polo Academy students is a clear indication of the growing interest and talent in this noble sport."

AlUla, is the home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site and is rapidly gaining recognition as a luxury travel destination. Known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, AlUla, is an enchanting blend of adventure and luxury, solidifies its status as a premier destination with the upcoming Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo from 17-20 January 2024. This event underscores AlUla's emergence as a hub for high-profile sports. Visitors can expect a seamless fusion of ancient history and modern luxury, making AlUla a must-visit for discerning travelers seeking a unique and unforgettable experience.

In celebration of this successful event, the team at AlUla is pleased to extend an exclusive 7% discount to Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club members. Simply use the code ALULAHLDY when purchasing your Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Package for 17-20 January 2024 on Musafir.com, experiencing the epitome of luxury and sporting excellence.

The International Polo Cup, powered by AlUla, represents a significant milestone in strengthening the polo community and enhancing the sport's profile in the region. The successful collaboration between AlUla and DPEC sets a precedent for future sporting events, promising growth and excitement in the world of polo.

