Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Police have proudly added the Geely Tugella model to their fleet of traffic patrol vehicles, marking a significant step forward in the force’s dedication to utilising cutting-edge technology for enhanced public safety and traffic management.

A formal handover event of the vehicle was attended by Brigadier General Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, and Mohamad Hussami, General Manager of Operations at AGMC GEELY, the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, along with various officers and employees from both organisations.

The newly inducted Geely Tugella vehicles, specially modified and dressed in Dubai Police’s distinctive green and white livery, will be deployed across tourist areas and key locations throughout the emirate for law enforcement purposes. They are employed to streamline traffic flow and strengthen the security presence of police officers in various locations across the emirate.

Geely’s presence in the UAE extends beyond new model launches and vehicle sales. The brand has established a flagship showroom in Dubai, launched a Geely Boutique in Abu Dhabi, opened a contemporary showroom in Sharjah, and added a spare parts delivery centre for the entire GCC region based in Jebel Ali. Additionally, Geely plans to cover the entire UAE soon with the planned opening of flagship stores in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

These initiatives highlight Geely’s dedication to providing a comprehensive and seamless customer experience for its growing clientele in the country. The company has strategically expanded its market presence, particularly in the Middle East, where it has introduced innovative and high-quality models such as the Tugella and Preface sedan.

Dr. Andreas Schaaf, CEO-Geely Group Brands, commented on the collaboration: “We are honoured to see the formidable Geely Tugella SUV become a part of Dubai Police’s esteemed fleet. This addition only serves to highlight Geely’s constant push towards product development, besides constant customisation in line with specific market needs. It is a testament to the trust in AGMC Geely’s commitment to quality and service excellence, strengthening our local partnerships and market presence. We look forward to exploring further collaborative opportunities and continuing our growth trajectory in the UAE market”.

On the integration of Geely Tugella vehicles into the Dubai Police fleet, Brigadier General bin Suwaidan commented, “The new patrol addition aims to activate a faster response time and provide better police presence in the field. This aligns with Dubai Police's efforts to adopt the best innovative initiatives and projects in line with its forward-looking plans and programmes,” he stated.

Geely, a brand known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, recently marked a historic milestone by breaking into the Top 10 Global Auto Sales rankings, an achievement highlighting the auto major’s robust growth over the years. In the first quarter of 2024, Geely sold 730,000 vehicles globally, a remarkable 27% year-over-year increase, securing its position at the 10th spot on the global sales chart. The numbers reflect the brand’s rapid ascent and growing influence in the global automotive market.

Founded in 1986, Geely has demonstrated a clear ambition to become a world-class and globally competitive Original Equipment Manufacturer. This drive is evident in the brand’s strategic collaborations and continuous development efforts, including significant investments in R&D, aimed at delivering high-quality, sustainable automotive solutions. Known formally as Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the brand’s continued push toward automotive innovation and quality has further cemented its reputation and growth in the global market.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 50 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.7 million vehicles in 2023, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past twelve consecutive years.