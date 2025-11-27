Dubai, UAE - Dubai Peninsula is set to redefine the future of ultra-luxury living in the region, introducing an unprecedented waterfront destination shaped by design. Owned by Bright Start and developed by H&H, this rare enclave along the Jumeirah coastline forms a sculpted landscape where architecture, hospitality, culture, and nature converge in one experience. Anchored by the debuts of Aman and Rosewood in Dubai, Dubai Peninsula brings together the world’s most revered hospitality and design names under a single address, establishing a new benchmark for resort living in the city. These brands, along with others to be announced soon, will establish Dubai Peninsula as one of the world’s most curated and culturally resonant resort destinations.

Located beside the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Bay and Dubai Canal, the destination reveals a choreographed interplay of light, air, and sculptural form. On one side, a world-class superyacht marina forms the Peninsula’s social harbour, lined with landscaped promenades, ateliers, fashion boutiques, and dining. Aman will unveil an all-suite waterfront hotel by Kerry Hill Architects, complemented by the serene Aman Spa, private Aman Club, multiple dining venues, and a limited collection of Aman Residences.

On the other side, an exquisite beach curves gracefully around the coastline, its social yet serene beach club offering views of shoreline and skyline. Rosewood will debut its first hotel and residences in Dubai, featuring a private beach, seaside beach club, four signature dining venues, and a comprehensive wellness centre.

At the heart of the destination lies a verdant parkland threaded with shaded pathways, forming a walkable oasis that balances sanctuary and connection. Thoughtfully designed leisure spaces create a seamless link between nature, culture, and architecture, shaping a community defined by movement, wellness, and aesthetic harmony.

Guided by an extraordinary collective of global architectural and design talent, Jean-Michel Gathy, Richard Rogers, Kerry Hill, Bjarke Ingels, Hopkins, Banda, Joyce Wang and others, Dubai Peninsula is a masterclass in design excellence. Every elevation, material, and landscape gesture reflects a shared vision of refinement, innovation, and timeless modernity.

Shahab Lutfi, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Start, said: “Dubai Peninsula embodies our vision for a new era of living in the city. Iconic and timeless, defined by exceptional hospitality and poised to leave a legacy in the region, it will inspire today and endure as a defining landmark in Dubai.”

Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer of H&H, commented: “Dubai Peninsula is the perfect representation of H&H’s vision to set a new benchmark for upscale living by creating transformative developments and introducing the most recognized hospitality brands to the city. Every element of Dubai Peninsula reflects our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and creation, delivering an aspirational lifestyle that is unprecedented in the market.”

H&H is a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, pioneering the benchmark for curated, elevated developments. Since 2007, H&H has forged its reputation for design excellence, enduring value, and an unwavering standard of quality.

H&H’s highly selective portfolio delivers developments that make a discreet yet undeniable impact, guided by exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, and meaningful partnerships. Every project is built with intention, reflecting a strategic curation that has introduced world-renowned brands like Four Seasons, Aman, Janu and Rosewood to Dubai, while establishing its own industry-defining homegrown brand, Eden House, aiming to set a new standard for value-driven excellence in branded residences.

As Dubai progresses toward its 2040 vision, H&H remains at the forefront, shaping the future with considered, impactful developments. With a portfolio that includes private residences, commercial properties, and hospitality destinations, H&H operates with a long-term mindset. The company is committed to creating definitive urban benchmarks across the city, delivering unprecedented destinations and unparalleled lifestyle experiences. Through its forward-thinking and innovative approach, H&H consistently raises industry standards for high-end developments, building lasting value and contributing significantly to Dubai’s evolving landscape.

