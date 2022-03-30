Dubai, UAE: Dubai London Hospital, a bespoke community hospital set to redefine personalised, premium, and patient-centric healthcare, has officially opened its doors at Jumeirah Beach Road on March 29, 2022. The momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, and was led by Dubai London Hospital Group’s Founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Misho Ravic, and Executive Director, Mr. Bharat Ratteshwar.

As part of the Dubai London Clinic & Speciality Hospital that has been widely respected as a reliable healthcare provider with a presence in the country for over 34 years, Dubai London Hospital is spearheaded by a team that has established impeccable credentials in advanced across-the-board healthcare from its six other community-focused locations across the city. Dubai London Hospital is the latest infrastructure added to the portfolio that delivers on its commitment to making outstanding healthcare services, driven by the latest technology, skilled and compassionate international staff, and global standards, easily accessible for patients of all ages.

Founded in 1987, Dubai London Hospital Group has been known as one of the earliest healthcare facilities that have contributed to setting the high medical standards in the country. “We have grown with you, serving generation after generation of loyal and happy patients. We are proud to continue looking after the health and wellness of the community by expanding our services from our newly opened facilities and to support our leaders in their vision to make our city a competitive medical tourism hub in the region. With a completion schedule of 14 months and a license being granted within a few days after our inspection, all our stakeholders can rest assured that this project has been built in rigorous compliance with DHA guidelines. This achievement is in line with our vision to enhance and build a world-class healthcare infrastructure that meets the needs of healthier and happier communities,” says Dr. Misho Ravic.

Dubai London Hospital has an extensive inpatient department spanning 53 beds, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), an endoscopy room, three operating theatres, two labour and delivery rooms, an emergency department, a 24-hour pharmacy, and an advanced radiology department capable of Mammography, X-ray, CT Scan, and MRI. Extending its current portfolio of over 23 specialty focuses, Dubai London Hospital adds new divisions such as Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Labour, Delivery and Recovery; NICU; ICU; Endoscopy Suite and 24/7 Emergency and Ambulance Services. Each unit is dedicated towards maintaining the brand’s signature personalised healthcare, underscoring compassion.

Complementing the skills and values of its team of medical experts that enjoy a professional reputation based on a wealth of experience and an excellent record of service, the hospital is also powered by state-of-the-art equipment. It is the sole carrier within the entire region of the first-of-its-kind deep learning reconstruction technology MRI software, Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ (AiCE); and the most advanced X-Ray system today, the DRX Compass. Both the advanced MRI and X-ray machines aim to provide outstanding clinical performance, shorter examination times, quicker diagnosis, and a more comfortable experience for patients.

Dubai London Hospital strictly adheres to the parameters of DHA, reassuring its patients that they are always in good hands. Moreover, the Dubai London Clinic and Speciality Hospital has two prestigious accreditations under its belt from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) and the Joint Commission International (JCI), guaranteeing its dedication towards adhering to international gold standards.

Apart from Dubai London Hospital in Jumeirah, Dubai London Clinic’s other locations, including the Speciality Hospital in Umm Suqeim 2; the clinics in Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, The Villa Centro in Dubai Land, Al Thanya Centre (Umm Al Sheif); and the Dental Clinic in Al Wasl, are strategically connected to various communities, ensuring greater access to world-class healthcare on the patients’ doorstep.

For more information, visit https://dubailondonhospital.com/, or get social on Linkedin, Facebook and Instagram.

-Ends-

For press inquiries, contact:

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Imran Ismadi

Email: imran@comcomea.com

Rabia Yousuf

Email: rabia@comcomea.com

About Dubai London Clinic

The Dubai London Clinic was established in 1987 with the vision of providing the best modern international healthcare in a patient-centred environment. For more than three decades, they have consistently maintained a reputation for excellence – a reputation that has enabled the company to proudly be one of the longest established private healthcare facilities in Dubai. They have been recognised with full accreditation by two of the top accrediting bodies worldwide: the ACHS- Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI EQuiP6), and the Joint Commission International (JCI), considered the gold standard in global health care accreditation. The team continually strives to ensure a patient’s healthcare journey is an excellent experience, taking place within a network built on foundations of knowledge, advanced technology and compassion.

Visit: https://dubailondonclinic.com/