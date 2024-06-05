Honoring 28 Real Estate Companies as Part of the Strategic Alliance for the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme

Mohammad Al Gergawi:

The Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme aligns with the visions and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid by harnessing all resources to invest in empowering young Emirati citizens, enabling them to benefit from opportunities in the real estate sector and join the brokerage market.

Mattar Al Tayer

We commend Dubai Land Department's efforts in providing a high-level training and empowerment environment for the Emirati brokers enrolled in the programme, in collaboration with its partners.

Marwan bin Ghalita

We continue to collaborate with all partners to invest in our national workforce, enhancing its capability to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department qualified 166 young Emirati citizens through the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, which was launched earlier this year and is considered one of the most important programmes of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The recognition took place during a ceremony organized by the Dubai Land Department in collaboration with the New Economy Academy and held at Emirates Towers Boulevard, attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, and His Excellency Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, along with officials and representatives from the Dubai government, Dubai Land Department, and strategic partners of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme.

The latest practices

His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi said: "The Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme aligns with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It harnesses resources for empowering national competencies to enhance contribution to Dubai's comprehensive development journey. This initiative supports the creation of a competitive economy that meets the aspirations and vision we have."

His Excellency emphasized the importance of enriching Dubai's real estate market with national talent equipped with the latest global skills and practices, thereby strengthening their role in the growth and leadership of various sectors. This initiative contributes to our future directions within Dubai's Economic Agenda D33, solidifying the emirate's position among the world's leading economic cities.

Sustainable Development

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer commended the Dubai Land Department since the launch of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme and its commitment to providing high-level training and empowerment for the citizen brokers it has enrolled. “This collaboration with private sector partners, who have shown significant support, is in line with strategic governmental goals. The government has consistently worked to create an environment conducive to investing in human capital, recognizing it as the fundamental asset of society. This enhances the quality of life and matches the goals of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy by improving employment, working conditions, education, and the economic environment. The program aims to enhance training for citizens within the specified categories of the strategy and supports achieving the goals of the ‘Dubai Economic Agenda D33’ and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

His Excellency said: "The program contributes to empowering national talent, refining their skills, and developing their expertise to undertake vital roles in driving the transformation towards a competitive and sustainable economic system."

Empowering national competencies is a top priority

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita said: "We are pleased today to heap praise on an elite group of Emiratis and ambitious professionals who have shown dedication in enhancing their skills and expertise in the real estate sector, particularly in real estate brokerage. Empowering national talent and providing them with the necessary tools to foresee the future and contribute effectively to the development and construction journey remains a main priority for us. We draw our inspiration from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has always provided us with an exceptional and unique model for building human capabilities and creating future leaders. We will continue our collaboration with all partners to optimally invest in our national workforce, capable of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development."

The participants successfully completed three training courses as part of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, which were offered by the New Economy Academy. They are the first graduates of this programme, which seeks to increase the percentage of citizen brokers to 15% over the next three years and maintain their role in the growth and leadership of this sector, which is considered one of the most important economic pillars of the emirate.

Honoring Strategic Alliance Partners

The ceremony also witnessed the honoring of the strategic alliance partners of the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme, which has now reached a total of 28 developers, brokers, and technical partners for marketing support. These esteemed real estate development companies comprise: Emaar Properties, MAG, Deyaar Development, Bin Ghatti Real Estate Development, Sobha Realty, Azizi Developments, Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate Development, Ellington Properties, Expo Dubai, DAMAC Properties, Danube Properties, HRE Properties, Continental Investment, Prescott Real Estate Development, Imtiaz Investment, The First Group, and Aldar Properties.

Furthermore, the brokerage firms commended included: Dejavu Real Estate Brokers, Harbor Real Estate, eXp Realty, Fam Properties, Provident Estate, D&B Properties, Betterhomes, Dirham Real Estate, and On Plan Real Estate, in addition to honoring the technical partners for marketing support for programme participants: Property Finder, Bayut & dubizzle.

Continuous Training Courses and Partnerships

The Dubai Real Estate Brokers Programme continues its series of collaborative courses, offering specialized training opportunities and a stimulating environment to develop citizens' skills and increase their participation in the real estate sector. The programme remains open for more companies to join the strategic alliance, highlighting the importance of their role in supporting the goals of Dubai's Social Agenda 33. This agenda aims to triple the number of locals working in the private sector, boost their productivity, and enhance their economic contribution.

