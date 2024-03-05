Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD), represented by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), has entered into partnership agreements with Property Finder, Bayut Web Publishing and Dubizzle to empower local talents and raise awareness in Duba’si real estate sector. These partnerships aim to create an exceptional real estate training environment to improve service efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and advance services in alignment with best practices and standards in the industry.

The signing ceremonies of the agreements took place on the sidelines of the ‘Tamkeen Real Estate Workshop’ hosted by DLD on 4 March. The event was attended by His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, along with representatives from various organisations, including the Emirati Human Resources Development Council - Dubai, the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), Community Development Authority, and Emaar. Several real estate companies, including Property Finder, Bayut Web Publishing and Dubizzle, also participated in the event.

Empowering citizens is a top priority

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, emphasised that empowering citizens in the real estate market is among DLD’s top priorities. This aligns with the directives of the wise leadership to integrate Emiratis and triple their workforce participation in the private sector, as outlined in Dubai’s Social Agenda 33 and Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33. Such efforts aim to achieve significant advancements across various sectors and bolster each citizen’s capabilities and individual initiatives. He further stated: “Our partnership with these leading entities underscores our commitment to providing citizens with specialised training and development opportunities. This initiative aims to enhance their capabilities and equip them with the necessary skills for effective participation in comprehensive and sustainable development.”

The partnerships aim to contribute to developing citizen competencies in the real estate sector and drive them towards excellence. As part of the agreements, newly licensed citizens working as real estate agents will have the opportunity to promote their properties for free for the first year through platforms such as Property Finder, Bayut, and Dubizzle. Furthermore, the agreements involve raising awareness among real estate investors, property owners, and all stakeholders through awareness plans and disseminating real estate knowledge.

Providing the necessary support for the preparation of high-level professionals

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, expressed pride in the partnership with RERA. As a market-leading real estate platform in the UAE, Property Finder is honoured to serve as a stepping stone for new UAE national agents embarking on their journey in the sector. The company is committed to ensuring it has the best professionals working in the industry to serve consumers effectively. Leveraging its vast knowledge and experience, Property Finder aims to nurture the talent of UAE nationals and provide support as they develop their careers in the real estate sector.”

Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle and Head of Dubizzle Group, said: “We are delighted to initiate this partnership with Dubai Land Department, demonstrating our commitment to empowering and encouraging Emiratis to engage in the dynamic real estate sector actively. Through this MOU, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for local talent by providing comprehensive training through our Bayut Academy and offering exclusive startup packages.”

“We constantly seek ways to give back to the community, and participating in this job fair to recruit Emirati talent aligns with our mission. We believe that every culture brings unique perspectives, and integrating local talent into our company enriches Bayut and dubizzle’s competitive edge, contributing significantly to our success and growth in the industry.” Khan added

As per the agreements, specialised training programs will be devised and executed for citizens to bolster localisation endeavours, facilitating their employment or entrepreneurship ventures. This encompasses arranging seminars, workshops, and real estate conferences to address pertinent issues within the real estate market and highlight the sector’s current landscape. Moreover, it entails advancing smart and digital services within the real estate sector in the Emirate.

