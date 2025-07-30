First cohort members to receive up to $1.5 million in funding



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) is partnering with Second Century Ventures to launch the REACH Middle East accelerator program and has opened applications for the first cohort of companies. This landmark initiative, led by real estate technology pioneers Siddiq Farid and Karim Helal, invites startup companies from all industries to apply for the opportunity to redefine real estate innovation across the region.



REACH Middle East is a curated, eight-month program designed to empower up to 10 high-potential startups with the tools, mentorship and networks needed to scale locally and globally within the real estate industry. Selected companies will benefit from:



Direct Funding and Investment: REACH provides up to $250,000 seed capital per company, strategic investor introductions and pathways for follow-on funding

Real World Access: Work with major real estate developers, government bodies and facility managers to pilot and commercialize solutions

Expert-Led Mentorship: Learn from industry veterans, successful founders and global thought leaders in PropTech

Growth Opportunities: Unlock curated connections at major industry events, conferences and trade shows to drive market adoption

Global Expansion: Plug into REACH’s exclusive global network of over 330 alumni companies

Aligned with the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 – which aim to add more than $27 billion to the economy – REACH Middle East supports the digital transformation of real estate and urban development. It complements other UAE accelerators, such as Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 and regional initiatives under the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund and NEOM Innovation Hub that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. By fostering public-private partnerships, REACH Middle East aims to position the region as a global hub for innovation in the real estate ecosystem.



REACH is backed by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. As the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, SCV leverages the association’s members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries.



“We are proud to collaborate with REACH Middle East to unlock the potential of real estate tech startups across the region. With Dubai as the starting point, this accelerator will provide unparalleled support to entrepreneurs, fostering solutions that resonate throughout the Middle East and contribute to the global real estate ecosystem,” said Dr. Mahmoud AlBurai, Head of Policies and Innovation at Dubai Land Department.



“The MENA region is at the forefront of real estate innovation, and REACH Middle East is committed to empowering startups to solve real-world challenges. Our program bridges cutting-edge technology with practical real estate applications, driving sustainable growth for startups and the industry alike,” added Siddiq Farid, Managing Director of REACH Middle East.



“REACH offers a unique opportunity for startups to be part of a transformative ecosystem. We encourage ambitious startups to apply to join the next generation of PropTech trailblazers and help shape the future of real estate in the MENA region and beyond,” said Dave Garland, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures.



REACH Middle East seeks revenue-generating startups (seed to Series A) intent on expanding into the real estate, construction, sustainability, or property management ecosystem using emerging technologies like AI, IoT, or blockchain with scalable business models with local and global potential.



Applications are now open and can be submitted at https://www.nar-reach.com/middle-east.



About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association's membership and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.



About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation visit facts.realtor.



