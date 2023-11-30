Dubai, UAE - Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the trade body for the jewellery industry in the region, announces its triumphant return to the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) with a captivating array of offerings set to fascinate residents and visitors alike. Scheduled to commence on December 8th, 2023, and run through January 14th, 2024, this year's DSF campaign promises to immerse Jewellery shoppers in a world of glamour.

Over the years, DJG has established a legacy through the DSF campaign, gifting more than 1100 kilograms of gold through raffles since 1996.



Expanding on the monumental success of previous editions, the 2023-2024 DSF campaign curated by DJG is primed to elevate shopping experiences to unparalleled heights. Through this extravaganza, DJG strives to bring a cozy touch to the winter season, welcoming everyone to delight in Dubai's famous shopping festival. It's the perfect opportunity to purchase exquisite jewelry and test your luck, potentially shaping your future amidst the festival's splendor.



Shoppers indulging in a purchase of AED 500 or more from any of the participating jewellery outlets will stand the chance to partake in DJG's exclusive raffle. This year, a staggering total of 25 kilograms of gold will gleam in the hands of 300 fortunate winners throughout the campaign. Additionally, customers will receive two raffle coupons upon purchase of exquisite diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery, enhancing their odds to claim these shimmering rewards.



Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), expressed her enthusiasm about DJG’s participation in the Dubai Shopping Festival, saying, “The Dubai Shopping Festival is more than a shopping spree; it's a carnival of luxury and style. At DJG, we believe in turning moments into memories, and what better way to do that than with the timeless elegance of jewellery. This year's DSF promises an elevated experience, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of this celebration of glamour and indulgence.”



DJG invites everyone to join in the festivities, immerse themselves in the allure of fine jewellery, and seize the chance to win these extraordinary rewards during the 2023-2024 Dubai Shopping Festival. Details of the raffle are as follow:



Upon the purchase of gold jewellery worth AED 500 at any of the 275 participating outlets, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon, and two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond, pearl and platinum jewellery. Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win the following:



● In total 25 kilos of gold, with 4 winners (250 gm gold each) announced every second day from 8th December 2022 to 14th January 2023

● 20 winners to win a quarter kilo of gold each in the mega raffle

● Additionally, 200 winners will stand a chance to win 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle. Customers can simply scan the QR code on the raffle coupon to participate.



Participating brands include Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, Jawhara jewellery, Tanishq, Meena Jewellers, Kanz, Al Romaizan, Sky Jewellery etc. For information regarding the full list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and venues, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/.