Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced the distribution of 18% cash dividend, amounting to AED 765.36 million, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The proposal was approved by shareholders during the Company’s 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 16th, 2025.

The Group reported a net profit before tax of AED 1.3 billion for FY 2024, marking a 21% increase over the previous year. This performance reflects Dubai Investments’ continued focus on delivering value to shareholders through strategic growth and operational excellence.

In line with regulatory best practices and a commitment to robust governance, the AGM also witnessed the approval of a new Dividend Distribution Policy.

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,956 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

For more information contact:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Manager – Investor Relations

Dubai Investments PJSC

Email: mohammed.alshamsi@dubaiinvestmnts.com