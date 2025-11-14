Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, reported profit before tax of AED 1,096.72 million for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, a substantial increase from AED 687.68 million in the same period last year, reflecting a 59% year-on-year growth.

For the three-month period ended 30 September 2025, profit before tax was AED 550.44 million, compared to AED 256.00 million in the same period last year, reflecting a 115% increase.

The higher profitability was primarily driven by consistent increase in rental income across the Group’s real estate portfolio and continued strong performance of the Group’s manufacturing segment. Furthermore, performance of investment portfolio during Q3 2025 also enhanced the profitability of the Group.

The Group’s total assets increased to AED 23.57 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared to AED 22.01 billion as of 31 December 2024. Equity attributable to the owners of the Company stood at AED 14.37 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared to AED 14.11 billion during the corresponding period in 2024.

CEO Commentary

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, commented:

“Dubai Investments’ performance for the nine-month period reflects the Group’s ability to consistently deliver value through a diversified and resilient business model. The substantial growth in profitability is a direct result of the Group’s strategic focus on real estate and income-generating assets, supported by disciplined execution and prudent asset management. As Dubai Investments navigates an evolving economic landscape, the Group’s emphasis on scalable sectors, operational efficiency and long-term capital appreciation continues to position it for sustainable growth. With a robust pipeline of projects and a clear roadmap for expansion both locally and internationally, Dubai Investments remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and reinforcing its leadership across key markets.”

Outlook

Looking ahead, Dubai Investments remains focused on advancing growth across its core sectors, with real estate continuing to be a key driver. Construction of the Violet Tower in Jumeirah Village Circle, the residential tower and hotel at Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island, and Asayel Avenue at Mirdif Hills is progressing steadily alongside the phased handover of villas at Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island.

In manufacturing, Emirates Float Glass has commenced construction on its second float line at KEZAD, doubling production capacity and introducing Ultra Clear low-iron glass — reinforcing the Group’s leadership in sustainable, high-performance glass solutions. Al Mal Capital REIT continues to expand its portfolio of income-generating assets, with its first post-FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) investment in the healthcare sector through the acquisition of NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investments Park. Internationally, the Group has achieved a major milestone with the completion of infrastructure works for Phase 1 of DIP Angola. Several investors have already committed to investments within various zones.

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,854 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22.7 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .