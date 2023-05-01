Dubai, UAE: Demonstrating the ongoing commitment in providing excellent infrastructure coupled with facilitating a sustainable environment, Dubai Investments Park (DIP), the unique integrated commercial, industrial & residential community in the Middle East, wholly owned by Dubai Investments PJSC, has completed its LED lights retrofit project across identified areas within DIP as part of implementing sustainable solutions, saving 700,000 KWH of energy per year.

More than 1355 sodium streetlights have been replaced with LED streetlights, providing improved illumination and better energy efficiency, while simultaneously enhancing the visual appeal and facilitating a safe and secure environment within DIP.

With a 10-year life expectancy, providing 50,000 lighting hours per month, the LED lighting project implemented by DIP will require less maintenance and consume lesser electricity. The decision for the replacement was based on studies confirming steady light output at less than 1 percent degradation per year over the life of the equipment as compared to other conventional lights.

“Committed to enhancing the well-being of the people, we are focused on providing best in-class infrastructure facilities across DIP and our streetlights installation project is an important aspect of the ongoing improvements. Designed

to be one of the most environment-friendly developments in the region, we are mindful of complementing our initiatives towards contributing and encouraging a

sustainable lifestyle. It is in line with the green vision of the UAE government, that we decided to install streetlights with LED solutions,” said Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager, Dubai Investment Park.

In line with the Company’s infrastructure enhancement initiatives, DIP partnered with Litetech Industries LLC – a subsidiary of Dubai Investments and a pioneer in the manufacturing of lighting fixtures and eco- friendly LED fittings - to install the LED lights. With its strong track-record, the Company served as an ideal partner in undertaking the project, demonstrating innovation in design and excellence in execution.

DIP reiterated that the LED lights implementation project is also aimed at improving safety. As part of DIP’s macro approach in occupational health and safety, the Company is committed to preventing and minimizing any adverse occupational health, safety and environmental impacts.

